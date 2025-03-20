Not Just Hot Air - World's Largest Solid Rubber Duck Sculpture installed in Miami Beach, FL

Sunny the Duck Sculpture on Lincoln Road, Miami Beach

Duck World Unveils Large-Scale Rubber Duck Sculpture, Bringing Joy, Positivity and Artistic Flair to Miami Beach

As a universal icon, the rubber duck has brought joy to generations, and Sunny carries forward this legacy by standing as a beacon of encouragement, inviting everyone to pause, reflect, and smile.” — Filip Perkon, Co-founder of Duck World

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duck World, the company behind the world’s largest rubber duck store in the United States, has brought a new, larger-than-life icon to Miami Beach with the installation of Sunny the Duck on Lincoln Road.

Standing at nearly seven feet tall, made of fibreglass and weighing 400 Lb. Sunny the Duck is not just a sculpture but a symbol of optimism, resilience, and fun. Adorned with sunglasses and a radiant yellow glow, he embodies the playful spirit of Miami Beach. Facing East, he is reminding visitors that the sun will rise again, and that brighter days are always ahead.

“We believe in spreading joy through the universal appeal of the rubber duck, and Sunny is the perfect ambassador for our mission,” said Irina, co-founder of Duck World.

Filip Perkon, co-founder of Duck World, added “Lincoln Road is known for its vibrant energy and artistic character, and we are honored to contribute to its creative landscape with Sunny. The installation also marks our 2-year anniversary of our happy company”

The installation was made possible with the support of Lincoln Road Business Improvement District (BID), which continues to champion initiatives that enhance the district’s cultural and artistic atmosphere. By welcoming Sunny, Lincoln Road adds yet another unique and engaging element to its shopping, dining, and entertainment experience. The name of the sculpture echoes the essence of Miami Beach, being the sunny destination of the U.S and nodding to the famous hero from the iconic Miami Vice TV series, Sonny.

This installation follows the grand opening of Duck World’s flagship U.S. store on Washington Avenue, where visitors can explore over 700 unique varieties of rubber ducks—from classic designs to pop-culture collectibles.

Sunny the Duck will be a must-visit landmark for locals and tourists alike, offering a perfect photo opportunity and a reminder to embrace life with a lighthearted spirit.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact Filip Perkon, filip@duck-world.com, +1 786 374-2917

About Duck World:

Duck World is a global destination for rubber duck lovers, offering an extensive collection of themed, artistic, and novelty ducks. Founded with the mission of bringing smiles to people of all ages, Duck World has grown rapidly, opening locations in the UK and the U.S., with its latest store now located in Miami Beach.

