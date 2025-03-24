City of Benson Visitors Center Renews Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Continues Enhancing Support for Visitors

Renewing our autism training and Certified Autism Center™ designation is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to enhancing accessibility for all who visit.” — Heather Zook, tourism supervisor at Benson Visitors Center

BENSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) renews the City of Benson Visitors Center’s designation as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), highlighting their ongoing effort to best welcome every visitor to the city of Benson, especially autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. To renew the certification, staff completed an autism-specific training and certification process, equipping them with understanding of up-to-date skills, practices, and resources to best welcome and assist autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

"The Benson Visitor Center team is dedicated to providing an inclusive experience that welcomes all individuals. Renewing our autism training and Certified Autism Center™ designation is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to enhancing accessibility for all who visit,” says Heather Zook, tourism supervisor at Benson Visitors Center. “By continuing to invest in this certification, we ensure that our team remains equipped with the knowledge and skills to provide exceptional service to every guest, fostering an environment where everyone feels valued and supported."

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with the City of Benson Visitors Center and supporting their efforts to best include and support every person who visits their city,” says IBCCES board chairman, Myron Pincomb. “This certification is a testament to their dedication to creating a city where every person feels welcome.”

To enhance the visibility of their services and accessible offerings, the City of Benson Visitors Center is also listed on the Accessibility App directory. Through the directory, users are able to view the visitors center's location, the accommodations the organization offers and their address, contact information and hours of operation.

The IBCCES Accessibility App is free for users to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of information and resources related to certified organizations, sensory-friendly spaces, and navigating public locations. By connecting users to locations worldwide, employment opportunities, and access to several other accessibility resources, the app helps individuals with disabilities better navigate life and get the most out of daily activities.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



###

About City of Benson Visitors Center

The City of Benson Visitor Center is located in the heart of Benson, Arizona and the Gateway to Cochise County, connected to Historical Highway 80. The visitor center is a Train Deport replica of the original Benson Train Depot established in 1880 by Southern Pacific. They also are an Official AVIC Arizona Office of Tourism Visitor Center.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.