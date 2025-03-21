Nizamia High School Indonesia Officially Launches the Rosedale OSSD Program

Nizamia High School Signing Ceremony

We are proud to be the first school in Indonesia to introduce the Rosedale OSSD program, reinforcing our dedication to providing world-class education for our students.” — Zahra Fajardini, School Director of Nizamia High School

MARKHAM, CANADA, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nizamia High School in Indonesia has taken a major step towards providing its students with a globally recognized education by officially launching the Rosedale Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) program. The program, which is set to begin in the 2025-2026 academic year, will offer students the opportunity to earn an internationally recognized high school diploma.The Rosedale OSSD program is a collaboration between Nizamia High School and Rosedale Global High School , which partners with international schools and government organizations to deliver the Canadian Ontario Secondary School Diploma locally, using collaborative in-person programs and digital technology.This partnership aims to provide students with a high-quality education that meets international standards and prepares them for success in higher education and the global job market.The program will offer a wide range of courses, including English, mathematics, science, social sciences, and business studies, all taught by qualified and experienced teachers from Rosedale Global High School. Students will also have access to a variety of online resources and support services to enhance their learning experience.The launch of the Rosedale OSSD program at Nizamia High School is a significant milestone in the school's efforts to provide its students with a well-rounded education that prepares them for the future.This program will not only benefit the students but also the community as a whole, as it opens up opportunities for students to pursue higher education and contribute to the development of their country.Nizamia High School is committed to providing its students with the best education possible, and the launch of the Rosedale OSSD program is a testament to this commitment. The school looks forward to welcoming students to this new program and helping them achieve their academic and career goals.

