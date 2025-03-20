2024 Trophy Fish Program Winners Announced

CONTACT:

March 20, 2025

New Hampton, NH – The 2024 New Hampshire Trophy Fish Program winners were recently announced by John Viar, Region 2 Fisheries Biologist and Trophy Fish Program Coordinator. Award certificates, suitable for framing and signed by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Executive Director and the Fish and Game Commission Chair, have been distributed to each category winner.

“The Trophy Fish Program allows for formal recognition of successful anglers, preserves noteworthy catches, officially documents state records, and even provides winners with a few bragging rights,” said Viar. “Meanwhile, fisheries biologists receive valuable data about different species and water bodies statewide.”

Two new state records were set in 2024. Douglas Shanahan of Laconia, NH, bested the former pumpkinseed mark with a 10.75-inch long, 1-pound, 3.92-ounce specimen from Winnisquam Lake in May. Stephen Whisler, age 13, of Portsmouth, NH, set a new state record for the species with a 21.75-inch long, 6-pound, 4-ounce sea raven taken in the Atlantic Ocean off of Hampton in July.

A modest decrease in total entries (46) was recorded in 2024. A total of 15 species were represented, with 38 successful submissions in the released category, and 8 in the kept category, which included the two new state records. Pumpkinseed (10), largemouth bass (9), and chain pickerel (5) accounted for the highest number of entries per species, with other species garnering three or fewer entries. A broad range of anglers from age 7 to 73 was represented, with 10 successful anglers being under the age of 16.

A listing of all winning entries, application forms, rules, and state records can be found by visiting www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/trophy-and-record-fish-program.