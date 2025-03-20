Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Market to Reach $1.6 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 7.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the endoscopic spinal surgery market is driven by increase in minimally invasive procedures, rise in spinal disorders, technological advancements, improved patient outcomes, and growth in elderly population. Additionally, enhanced imaging techniques, expanding healthcare infrastructure and higher procedural success rates contribute to market expansion.

Wilmington, Delaware , March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Market by Product Type (Endoscopes, Endoscopic Devices), Procedure type (Transforaminal Endoscopic Procedures, Interlaminar Endoscopic Procedures, Endoscopic Posterior Foraminotomy and Cervical Discectomy, Endoscopic Visualized Rhizotomy), and End User (Hospital and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the endoscopic spinal surgery market was valued at $0.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2035.

Request Sample of the Report on Global Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Market 2035 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31581

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the endoscopic spinal surgery market is driven by advancements in minimally invasive surgical techniques, rise in prevalence of spinal disorders, and increase in adoption of endoscopic procedures by healthcare professionals. Technological innovations have significantly improved endoscopic spinal surgery, making it a preferred alternative to traditional open surgeries. High-resolution imaging, advanced navigation systems, and robotic-assisted technologies have enhanced precision, leading to better patient outcomes and reduced complications. These innovations have resulted in shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, and minimal postoperative pain, contributing to the increasing preference for endoscopic spinal surgery.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $0.7 Billion Market Size in 2035 $1.6 Billion CAGR 7.3% No. of Pages in Report 276 Segments covered Product Type, Procedure Type, End User, and Region Drivers Rise in prevalence of spinal diseases

Increase in trend toward minimally invasive procedures

Increased Healthcare Expenditure and Infrastructure Development Opportunity Technological Advancement in Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Technique Restraint High Cost of Equipment and Procedures

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31581

The endoscopic devices segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By product type, the endoscopic devices segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the endoscopic spinal surgery market revenue. This was attributed to complementary role of endoscopic devices in endoscopic surgery, rise in complex surgical procedures, and increase in prevalence of health conditions that benefit from minimally invasive techniques.

However, the endoscopes segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2034. This is attributed to technological advancement in endoscopes, growing trends towards minimally invasive technology.

The transforaminal endoscopic procedures segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By procedure, the transforaminal endoscopic procedures segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing around two-fifths of the endoscopic spinal surgery market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to reduced recovery times, lower complication rates, and shorter hospital stays compared to traditional open surgeries.

However, the interlaminar endoscopic procedures segment is expected to register highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2035. This is attributed to increase in application in complex spinal conditions, advancements in surgical technology, and increase in patient preference for minimally invasive treatments. Interlaminar endoscopic procedures provide direct access to the spinal canal, making them particularly effective for treating central and lateral recess stenosis, herniated discs, and other degenerative spine conditions that may not be adequately addressed through transforaminal approaches.

The hospital and clinics segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By end user, the household segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the endoscopic spinal surgery market revenue. This is attributed to increase in preference for minimally invasive procedures, rise in patient admissions for spinal disorders, and the availability of advanced surgical infrastructure. These healthcare facilities are equipped with cutting-edge endoscopic surgical systems, enabling precise and efficient spinal interventions with reduced recovery times. However, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to lower cost compared to hospitals, shift toward outpatient care, and shorter wait times & enhanced patient experience.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2035

By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the endoscopic spinal surgery market revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of minimally invasive surgery and surge in prevalence of spinal disorders.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2035. This is attributed to developing healthcare infrastructure, growing medical devices industry, and growing geriatric population.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31581

Leading Market Players

Medtronic Plc

Stryker Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Globus Medical Inc

Endovision Co., Ltd.

Joimax Gmbh

Highridge Inc.

Johnson And Johnson

Arthrex, Inc.

Karl Storz GmbH and Co. Kg

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the endoscopic spinal surgery market. These players have adopted strategies such as partnership, product launch, and acquisition to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Psoriasis Therapeutics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Infant Incubator Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

DNA Sequencing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Proteomics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int’l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.