Coherent Expands Its Portfolio of Silicon Photonics Transceivers for Data Centers With 2x400G-FR4 Lite

PITTSBURGH, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, announces the launch of its 2x400G-FR4 Lite optical transceiver, a silicon photonics-based module optimized for AI-driven data centers and high-speed Ethernet networks. Designed for high volume deployments, this transceiver delivers 500-meter reach while significantly reducing power consumption. It complements the company’s existing 800G-DR8 transceiver, also built with silicon photonics technology, with a wavelength-multiplexed variant that is more fiber-efficient than the DR8.

The explosive growth of AI and ML workloads is driving demand for high-density, energy-efficient optical interconnects that seamlessly integrate with Ethernet-based front-end networks. The 2x400G-FR4 Lite is engineered to support these evolving architectures by providing a streamlined design that lowers power consumption through silicon photonics integration and presents an alternative to conventional EML-based solutions for shorter reaches or less demanding applications.

“The 2x400G-FR4 Lite is built with silicon photonics, reinforcing our commitment to selecting the best technology for each application,” said Dr. Lee Xu, Executive Vice President, Datacom Transceivers. “With a technology portfolio that spans vertical cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSEL), electro-absorption modulated lasers (EML), directly modulated lasers (DML), and silicon photonics, we tailor our solutions to optimize performance, efficiency, and cost for each application. In this case, silicon photonics was the optimal choice.”

The 2x400G-FR4 Lite integrates a silicon photonics integrated circuit (PIC) for reduced component count and streamlined production. It includes CW lasers, photodetectors, and passive optical components. It also eliminates the need for thermoelectric coolers.

Samples of the 2x400G-FR4 Lite are available now, with general availability planned for April 1, 2025. Visit booth #1519 at OFC 2025 in San Francisco April 1-3 for more information on this and the portfolio of silicon photonics transceivers from Coherent.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

