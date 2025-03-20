Marc Feldman, Co-Author of Space Piracy Book, to Present on Panel at Space Beach Law Lab

Space Piracy: Preparing for a Criminal Crisis in Orbit (Wiley) Marc Feldman

Feldman will participate in “Hacked from Orbit: The New Frontier of Space Cybersecurity” on March 27 in Long Beach, California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marc Feldman, co-author of the new book Space Piracy: Preparing for a Criminal Crisis in Orbit (Wiley), will participate in a panel discussion on space cybersecurity at the upcoming Space Law Lab in Long Beach, California. The panel, “Hacked from Orbit: The New Frontier of Space Cybersecurity,” takes place on Thursday, March 27 on the Queen Mary. Other participants in the panel discussion include Zohar Tejani, a Partner at Fenwick, Carrie Marshall, the CEO of Rebel Space, and Randy Segal, a Partner at Hogan Lowells.“It’s an honor to be included in such esteemed company,” explained Feldman. “Yet, this is exactly the idea we espouse in the book. The potential for crime and piracy and space compels stakeholders from different backgrounds to come together and discuss what can be done to mitigate this looming threat.” Feldman is the Executive Director of the Center for the Study of Space Crime, Piracy, and Governance. He also serves as a Managing Partner at Eonia Capital, a venture capital fund focused on intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) technologies.Space Piracy: Preparing for a Criminal Crisis in Orbit, which Feldman authored with Hugh Taylor, debuted last month as the #1 bestselling title in the Aeronautical Engineering category on Amazon.com. It examines the potential for piracy and crime in space, which is likely to be a major issue in the space sector in the coming years. Thought leaders from the military, space industry, insurance, and legal fields are reacting positively to the book’s message, which is that now is the time to prepare for the space piracy threat.The Space Law Lab conference, taking place from March 25-27, will feature 40+ space law experts in 15+ sessions. The event is expected to bring together over 300 attendees from around the world to focus on the legal aspects of space, from communications to treaties, regulations, and the increasingly commercial nature of space. Presenters come from law firms specializing in space law as well as global firms with established space practices. Sponsors include Fenwick, Orrington, Buchalter, Akin, Dickinson Wright, Wiley, and Fluet.Tickets are available at www.spacelawlab.com The book is available in hardcover and ebook versions at https://a.co/d/0rNctk0 About The Center for the Study of Space Crime, Piracy, and GovernanceThe Center for the Study of Space Crime, Piracy, and Governance (CSCPG) is an independent, nonpartisan think tank whose purpose is to serve as a policy resource for government officials and business executives on issues related to space governance, sovereignty, commerce, law, crime, and piracy.For more information, visit https://cscpg.org/ END# # #

