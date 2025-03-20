Minister Dion George announces initiatives promoting sustainable management of South Africa’s plantations

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, is pleased to announce initiatives that will significantly contribute to the sustainable management of South Africa’s plantations, which will drive development and will ultimately yield much-needed social and economic benefits for local communities.

These initiatives are a direct reflection of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment’s (DFFE) commitment to ensuring the sustainable management of its Category B and C plantations located in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

The first initiative is the DFFE’s commitment to planting 1,800 hectares annually. This commitment is the Department’s strategy to reduce temporary unplanted areas, enhance productivity, and contribute to fibre security in South Africa.

“By addressing temporary unplanted areas, we envision that our efforts will not only strengthen the forestry sector but will also stimulate economic growth in surrounding communities through job creation and other socio-economic benefits,” said Dr George. “The Department remains committed to promoting the long-term sustainability of South Africa’s plantations while ensuring tangible benefits for communities living near these forestry areas.”

The second initiative, also linked to the sustainable management of plantations, is the maintenance of land through strategic silvicultural practices in plantations where the target has increased from 2,100 to 6,500 hectares from the 2025/26 financial year. This represents an increase of over 200%. These silvicultural activities, which include fire risk reduction, pest and disease management, timber quality improvement, and enhanced accessibility within compartments, are essential to ensuring the long-term sustainability and productivity of these plantations.

By implementing these measures, the Department aims to improve the value of standing timber, safeguard plantation ecosystems, and support the broader forestry industry. These efforts will also stimulate rural economic growth in surrounding communities through job creation and the protection of vital natural resources.

Through these initiatives, 1461 workers have been employed through the Expanded Public Works Programme, thereby providing the communities within these plantations much-needed work opportunities. “These initiatives reflect our unwavering commitment to sustainable forestry management practices and dedication to fostering economic opportunities in communities across these regions,” said Dr George.

