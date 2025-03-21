Women Empowering Women: A Day of Inspiration, Innovation, and Connection in Dubai

From left to right: Demetra Hampton, H.E.Laila El Aftani, Laura Somma

Join the Women Empowering Women event at Fairmont Dubai on April 12, 2025! Connect with leaders, pioneers & change-makers for a day of inspiration.

Women Empowering Women fosters connections, collaboration, and opportunities. In Dubai, it unites visionary women for leadership and growth. Join us for an unforgettable experience!” — Laura Somma

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The event will feature high-profile panels and roundtable discussions, hosting some of the most influential voices across various industries.Among the esteemed speakers:• Claudia El Hage, a distinguished international lawyer known for her expertise in corporate law and women’s advocacy. • Charlotte Fellows, a leading entrepreneur and business strategist dedicated to fostering female leadership in the global market. • Giovanni Marolda, former General Manager of Lehman Brothers and a seasoned investor with expertise in global finance and strategic investments. • HE Laila El Aftani, a prominent figure in government and the diplomatic corps, she advocates for women’s economic empowerment and gender equality. • Demetra Hampton, Hollywood actress and model serving as the patroness of the event, bringing her experience and influence to support this meaningful initiative.Keynote Speakers: • Laura Somma – Founder of Women Empowering Women , CEO of LS Events and LS Privé, Philanthropist – Leading with Gratitude: How Women Create Lasting Change. • Demetra Hampton – Lifelong Patroness, Actress, Model – No Filters: Beyond the Spotlight, Just a Woman. • Claudia El Hage – Lawyer, Arbitrator, Philanthropist – Women of Resolve: The Silent Force Shaping Our World. • Dana Elena – Life & Business Coach, Founder of Mumpreneurs UAE – Lead from Where You Are and Make a Difference.Panel Discussion: Brick by Brick: The Reality of Creating a Business • Charlotte Fellows, Entrepreneur, Business Strategist – Vision to Reality: Why Good Ideas Alone Don’t Build Successful Businesses. • Giovanni Marolda, Former General Manager of Lehman Brothers, Dresdner & Nomura – Breaking the Cycle: Why Women Hesitate to Invest and How to Change the Mindset.“Women Empowering Women was created to foster meaningful connections, inspire collaboration, and drive real opportunities for women across industries. This event is more than a gathering; it’s a platform for empowerment, leadership, and growth. Dubai, with its global reach, is the perfect place to bring together visionary women who are shaping the future. I invite every woman who believes in the power of community and ambition to join us for this unforgettable experience,” added Laura Somma, Founder of Women Empowering Women.As part of the exclusive program, attendees will get a first look at the stunning new red-carpet collection by renowned Italian designer Pinella Passaro, along with other intriguing fashion and luxury showcases.Women Empowering Women is more than an event—it is a movement dedicated to creating opportunities, building meaningful collaborations, and celebrating female leadership in business, culture, and beyond.Join us for this extraordinary day of empowerment, inspiration, and connection in the heart of Dubai. To join the event, kindly purchase your ticket at the below link: https://gateway.jcc.com.cy/sc/byZZVBBCsMBOuYgg

