Dogginstix® Launches Customer Rewards Program to Enhance Shopping Experience for Pet Lovers

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dogginstix®, a premier provider of handcrafted pet treats based in Wellington, Florida, today announced the launch of its new customer rewards program in partnership with Astro Loyalty. The program aims to enhance the shopping experience for pet lovers while providing additional value to pet food store owners across the nation.

The new loyalty program allows customers to earn points with every purchase that can be redeemed for exclusive discounts and special perks, creating a more engaging and rewarding shopping experience for Dogginstix® customers.

"We're constantly looking for ways to improve our relationship with customers and provide additional value," said Mr. Ahmet Karagoz, President of Dogginstix®. "This new rewards program is designed to thank our loyal customers while encouraging new pet lovers to discover the quality and care that goes into each of our handcrafted treats."

The rewards program comes at a time when pet ownership and spending on premium pet products continue to grow nationwide. For pet food store owners who carry Dogginstix® products, the program offers an additional selling point and potential for increased customer retention.

"Pet food retailers are a crucial part of our business ecosystem," added Karagoz. "By implementing this rewards program, we're not only enhancing the experience for individual pet owners but also providing our retail partners with tools to build customer loyalty."

The points-based system offers a straightforward approach to rewards, with customers accumulating points based on purchase amounts. These points can then be redeemed for discounts on future purchases, creating an incentive for repeat business.

Signing up for the rewards program is simple and can be done during checkout on the Dogginstix® website or through their customer service team. All new members receive immediate access to the points system and can begin earning rewards with their first purchase.

The rewards program adds to Dogginstix's customer-centric approach, which already includes a comprehensive return policy. Customers can return unopened products within seven days of delivery, with no restocking or repackaging fees charged. This policy reflects the company's commitment to customer satisfaction and confidence in their product quality.

Dogginstix® differentiates itself through its commitment to quality ingredients and handcrafted production methods. Each treat is made from scratch using ingredients sourced from trusted farmers who raise livestock on open pastures. The company maintains strict standards, ensuring all treats are free from preservatives, fillers, and additives.

"Our rewards program is simply an extension of our core values," said Karagoz. "Just as we put care and attention into crafting our treats, we wanted to create a rewards experience that genuinely benefits our customers and retail partners."

To celebrate the launch of the rewards program, Dogginstix® is offering new customers 10% off their first order with code OFF10. Additionally, all customers can enjoy free shipping on all products with no minimum purchase required.

Dogginstix® sets itself apart with its dedication to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction. To further support customer confidence, Dogginstix® has implemented a straightforward return policy:

• Returns are accepted within 7 days of delivery, provided the product remains unopened and intact.

• Customers must obtain a Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) number before returning an item.

• Refunds are issued for unused merchandise upon receipt of the returned item.

The dedicated customer service team is available Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM EST, to assist with any inquiries or concerns.

For more information about Dogginstix® and pet treats, visit the company website or call +1 2526558882. Dog lovers can also explore the company's blog at https://dogginstix.com/blog for helpful pet care tips and product insights.

About Dogginstix®

Based in Wellington, Florida, Dogginstix® (https://dogginstix.com/pages/about-us) is dedicated to crafting wholesome, natural pet treats. Founded by passionate pet owners, the company prioritizes quality ingredients, innovative production techniques, and exceptional customer service. Dogginstix® offers a diverse range of treats catering to various dietary needs and preferences, all made with love and care for pets nationwide.

Contact:

11586 Pierson Rd, Suite L6

Wellington, FL 33414

United States

+1 2526558882

