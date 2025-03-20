Refill Genie Helps Therapists Support Their Clients

RefillGenie's medication refill service bridges critical gaps for patients between doctor visits, helping reduce treatment interruptions.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RefillGenie, a physician-founded telehealth company specializing in medication refills, has expanded its services to help therapists ensure their clients maintain consistent access to prescribed medications. The service, now available in 45 states, enables patients to refill essential non-controlled medications when they face barriers to seeing their regular providers.

Many patients on antidepressants and other critical medications experience treatment interruptions due to challenges in accessing or affording psychiatrist appointments. RefillGenie addresses this gap by providing a reliable, accessible solution for medication continuity.

"We created RefillGenie after seeing too many patients suffer serious health consequences simply because they couldn't refill their medications," said Dr. Stephen Kelly, Founder of RefillGenie. "For therapists, this service offers peace of mind knowing their clients can maintain medication consistency even during transitional periods."

The service provides same-day prescription refills with a standard turnaround time of 12 hours, and an optional 4-hour expedited service. This speed is particularly valuable for mental health medications like Lexapro, Zoloft, and Wellbutrin, where sudden discontinuation can lead to withdrawal symptoms or treatment setbacks.

RefillGenie's text-based platform makes the process straightforward for patients who need refills for their existing medications. The service is particularly valuable for people who are:

• Between doctor appointments

• Transitioning between insurance plans

• Traveling or temporarily relocated

• Experiencing unexpected life events that disrupt care

"Used this online service for my medication refill. The doctors were able to approve my medication in less than a few hours and have the script sent to my pharmacy. Very easy to use and no hassle. Will use again in the future," said Chad Martin, a RefillGenie patient.

Another patient identified as Sal shared, "a lifesaver. helped me get my abilify when i had just moved states and needed a new PCP."

RefillGenie emphasizes that patient safety remains their top priority. The service cannot refill controlled substances, sedatives, muscle relaxants, lifestyle medications, or prescriptions requiring close monitoring. In some cases, patients may be advised to complete bloodwork before receiving a refill, for which RefillGenie provides lab orders and interpretation at no additional cost.

The company emphasizes that while they provide a critical bridge in care, patients should re-establish relationships with primary care providers as soon as possible for comprehensive health management. RefillGenie serves as a temporary solution during gaps in traditional healthcare access.

For therapists looking to provide additional support to clients who may be at risk of medication lapses, RefillGenie offers a valuable resource to recommend. More information about their services is available at https://refillgenie.com/ or by calling +1 (929)-274-3052.

RefillGenie is not an online pharmacy. It is a telehealth platform where customers can interact with a board-certified physician via encrypted text chat; if approved, the physician sends a prescription for a refill of an existing medication. Proof of a previous prescription is required.

To learn more about RefillGenie's services, call +1 (929)-274-3052. Stay updated with the latest healthcare insights and news by visiting the company blog at RefillGenie News.

About RefillGenie Inc.

The physician founders of RefillGenie (https://refillgenie.com/about-us/) were tired of seeing patients suffer from strokes and heart attacks simply because they were unable to refill their blood pressure medication. For that reason, they created a simple, text-based service to ensure anyone can access their life-saving medications, even when in-between doctors or insurance plans.

Contact Details:

344 Grove St Unit 876

Jersey City, NJ 07302

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/h2MXW1Tnr1wYhNbX6

Note to Editors

• RefillGenie is a telehealth company that provides medication refill services to patients in 45 states across the USA.

• The company was founded by Dr. Stephen Kelly and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

• RefillGenie's mission is to remove barriers to medication access and ensure patients can easily manage their health, even during times of uncertainty or transition.

• The company offers a user-friendly, text-based service with transparent pricing and direct communication with licensed physicians.

• RefillGenie does not intend to replace primary care doctors. It serves as a temporary resource to bridge gaps in care and prevent complications from conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

