New LogicalDOC Mobile. The wait is over

LogicalDOC Mobile LogicalDOC logo LogicalDOC App

LogicalDOC Launches New Mobile App: Revamped Interface, Enhanced Performance, and Advanced Security

We wanted to address our consumers' expanding usability, mobility, and security needs with this new mobile app. We built a strong, appealing, and easy-to-use solution for every workplace.” — LogicalDOC development team

CARPI, MODENA, ITALY, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LogicalDOC , a global leader in document management solutions, is pleased to announce the release of its new mobile app, completely redesigned to offer users a more modern, powerful, and secure document management experience on the go.Designed for today’s professionals who need mobility without compromise, the new LogicalDOC mobile app marks a significant leap forward in mobile document handling.The new LogicalDOC mobile app introduces a wide range of enhancements aimed at improving usability, performance, and security. It now offers full support for LogicalDOC version 9.1.1, ensuring complete compatibility with the latest features of the platform. The user interface has been completely redesigned, delivering a more modern, intuitive, and user-friendly experience that simplifies navigation and improves productivity across devices.Document browsing is now faster and more visual, thanks to improved thumbnail previews in the grid view, allowing users to quickly recognize and locate files. Under-the-hood improvements have significantly enhanced the app’s overall stability and performance, ensuring a smoother experience even during intensive use.Login processes have also been refined, with smarter handling of invalid credentials and clearer error messaging that helps users troubleshoot access issues more efficiently. Security has been further strengthened with improved biometric authentication, offering enhanced protection through more reliable facial recognition and fingerprint scanning.The new version also supports hardware keyboards, making it ideal for professionals who use tablets or hybrid devices in productivity settings. Additionally, a progressive calculation of folder sizes now provides real-time insight into storage usage, helping users manage space more effectively.To streamline document management, new shortcuts have been introduced, enabling quicker access to frequently used functions. The app has also expanded its file compatibility, now supporting additional image formats such as JFIF, SVG, HEIC, and WEBP. Finally, it includes full support for e-mail type documents, allowing for easier handling and organization of digital correspondence within the repository."With this new mobile app release, our goal was to meet the growing demands for usability, mobility, and security voiced by our users. We’ve created a tool that is not only powerful but also pleasant and easy to use in any work environment," stated the LogicalDOC development team.The new app is now available for download from the Google Play Store , and is compatible with all supported mobile devices.Whether you are a long-time LogicalDOC user or you are approaching the management of your documents with us for the first time, this update offers you essential improvements that will maximize your experience with LogicalDOC, even from your smartphone or tablet.

LogicalDOC Mobile Android App

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.