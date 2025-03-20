ISASI 2025 Rudolf Kapustin Memorial Scholarship

ISASI

International Society of Air Safety Investigators (ISASI) - Deadline for application submission: April 30, 2025

Promote air safety by the exchange of ideas, experiences and information about aircraft accident investigations, and to aid in the advancement of flight safety.” — ISASI

STERLING, VA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISASI is a society formed to promote air safety by the exchange of ideas, experiences and information about aircraft accident investigations, and to aid in the advancement of flight safety; to promote technical advancement by providing professional education through lectures, displays and presentations and by the exchange of information for mutual development of improved investigations; to broaden professional relationships among members; to maintain and increase the prestige, standing and influence of the Air Safety Investigator in matters of air safety.

The ISASI Rudolf Kapustin Memorial Scholarship honors late ISASI members whose contributions have advanced these goals. This award, which includes sponsorship for a student to attend the ISASI Annual Seminar, aims to support and promote a new generation of dedicated aviation safety professionals to carry on the society's objectives. The 2025 ISASI Seminar will be held September 30-October 2, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. The conference theme is "Soaring To New Heights: A World of Innovation."

PURPOSE:

To foster a new generation of ISASI members by encouraging and assisting college-level students interested in the field of aviation safety and aircraft occurrence investigation.

FUNDING:

The ISASI Rudolf Kapustin Memorial Scholarship fund is established through donations. One or more awards may be made annually based on availability of funds. Donations may be submitted in honor of a particular individual in which case donors and awardees will be advised of this dedication.

ELIGIBILITY:

Applicants must be enrolled as full-time students in a collegiate aviation program, which may include courses in aeronautical/aerospace engineering, aviation operations, aviation psychology, aviation safety and/or aircraft occurrence investigation, etc., with major or minor subjects that focus on aviation safety/accident investigation. Applicant must not be employed full-time in the aviation industry. Applicants must also be able to attend the 2025 ISASI Seminar.

A student who has previously received the annual ISASI Rudolf Kapustin Memorial Scholarship will not be eligible to apply for it again.

ADMINISTRATION OF THE FUND:

The President of ISASI will appoint a committee chairman who will select members that form a Scholarship Fund Committee to be executors and administrators of the fund. The ISASI Treasurer will oversee all expenditures. The Scholarship Fund Committee will verify that the education program is at a recognized academic institution and applicable to the aims of the Society. The committee will assess the applications and determine the most suitable candidate(s). The committee's decision is final.

ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP AWARD:

This award includes funded attendance at the ISASI Annual Seminar. An award of $2,000 will be made to the student(s) who meets the eligibility criteria and is chosen by the Scholarship Fund Committee based on the contents of the application package including an essay submission. Any expenses above and beyond the amount of the award will be borne by the recipient. ISASI will assist with coordination and control the expenditure of funds.

In addition, the following arc offered to the recipient(s) of the scholarship: (a) the winner(s) of the ISASI Rudolf Kapustin Memorial Scholarship will be given 5-10 minutes during the Annual Seminar to present highlights from their papers; (b) a one-year membership to ISASI at the applicable membership level; (c) the Southern California Safety Institute (SCSI) offers tuition-free attendance to ANY regularly scheduled SCSI course (This includes the two-week Aircraft Accident Investigator course or any other investigation courses. Travel to/ from the course and accommodations arc not included. More information at scsi-inc.com); (d) the Transportation Safety Institute (TSI) offers a tuition-free attendance to ANY regularly scheduled TSI course (Travel to/from the course and accommodations are not included. More information is available at www.tsi.dot.gov.); (e) the Cranfield University Safety and Accident Investigation Centre (CSAIC) offers tuition-free attendance at its 5-day Accident Investigation course, 50 miles north of London, UK (Travel to/from the course and accommodations are not included. Further information is available from www.csaic.net); (f) the University of Southern California offers tuition free attendance at one of its courses (Travel to/from the course and accommodations are not included. More information is available at aviationsafety.usc.edu.).

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:

(l) A full-time student who meets the eligibility requirements stated above and has been enrolled in the aviation program for a duration of at least one year; (2) Applicant must be a member of ISASI lo apply for this scholarship (membership application and fees may accompany scholarship application submission); (3) Applicant needs to have demonstrated a genuine interest in aviation safety and accident investigation/prevention. This includes being an active member of their ISASI student chapter (if one exists) or other activities that promote ISASI aims. Activity should be listed on attached resume. Verification may be required; (4) The student is required to submit a l,500 (+/- 10%) word paper in English, addressing "the challenges for air safety investigators" or the 2025 Conference theme. The papers will be evaluated on content, original thinking, logic, clarity of expression and topic applicability. Grammar and professional presentation will be taken into account. It is recommended that papers do not discuss ongoing investigations that will not be completed prior to the conference; (5) The paper is to be the student's own work and must be countersigned by the student's tutor/academic supervisor as authentic, original work; (6) Applicant will be required to obtain a letter of recommendation from their professor, academic tutor, or faculty mentor; (7) Applicant will be required to submit a professional resume or CV that includes activities associated with ISASI’s aims.

The applicant must submit this application form, the essay, resume, and recommendation letter by April 30, 2025 to ISASI via email to chad.balentine@ isasi.org with the subject line “2025 Scholarship Application.” Any questions should be sent by email to chad.balentine@isasi.org with the subject line “2025 Scholarship Question.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.