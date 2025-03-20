Public Notice Open House
Next date: Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM
Two or more Commissioners of the City of Miami, and members of their staff, may be participating in an Open House to discuss any and all things related to the creation/establishment of the Allapattah Community Redevelopment Agency. The Open House is scheduled for Saturday, March 29, 2025, from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M., at Juan Pablo Duarte Park located at 1776 NW 28th Street, Miami, FL 33142. The meeting location is accessible for members of the public to attend.
For more information, please contact Jennifer Moy at (786) 568-5087.
