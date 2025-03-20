SGS Gains SCDF Accreditation to Accelerate Singaporean Market Entry in Fire Safety Enterprises

SGS is accredited to issue SCDF-certified Certificates of Conformity (CoC) for fire safety products exported to Singapore

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has been officially recognized by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) as an accredited Certification Body. This groundbreaking achievement allows SGS to issue SCDF-certified Certificates of Conformity (CoC) for fire safety products exported to Singapore, removing regulatory barriers and accelerating market entry for enterprises expanding into Singapore and Southeast Asia.Singapore, a critical hub for Southeast Asian markets, enforced some of the most stringent quality and safety standards in the region for critical fire safety products, including fire-resistant building materials and advanced fire protection components. The SCDF, a key regulatory body under the Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs, oversees fire safety design approval and compliance for construction projects. SGS’s SCDF accreditation cements its role as a leading compliance partner, empowering businesses to navigate Singapore’s challenging certification landscape and seamlessly expand into major regional markets, like Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.As Singapore accelerates its ‘Net Zero by 2050’ vision, demand for fire safety solutions in renewable energy, energy storage and sustainable infrastructure is surging. At the same time, Southeast Asian nations are implementing transformative digital policies, fueling unprecedented investments in data infrastructure and clean energy projects. SGS’s SCDF certification services provide clients with tailored, future-ready fire safety compliance solutions, giving them a distinct competitive edge in these rapidly growing sectors.SGS has established a best-in-class, end-to-end certification framework that integrates localized testing in China with fast-tracked certification issuance in Singapore. This highly efficient approach reduces certification timelines and costs, allowing enterprises – particularly those in renewable energy and energy storage – to achieve compliance and seize market opportunities with confidence and agility.Through its global network of state-of-the-art testing facilities, SGS helps clients to have a better understanding SCDF compliance requirements, optimizing efficiency across R&D, manufacturing and quality control processes.Besides SCDF accreditation, SGS holds other prestigious certifications from top-tier regulatory bodies, including those in North America, the EU and Hong Kong (HOKLAS), providing compliance solutions for internationally recognized standards such as EN and BS across critical industries like building materials, renewable energy and transportation.About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH0002497458, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

