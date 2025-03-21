America Mortgages Launches Commercial Real Estate Loan Program for Foreign Nationals and Expats

Streamlined Lending Solutions Offer Global Investors Access to U.S. Commercial Real Estate

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- America Mortgages , the leading U.S. mortgage lender and originator exclusively serving foreign nationals and U.S. expats, is proud to announce the appointment of Lance Langenhoven as the new Head of Commercial Lending. With his extensive expertise in U.S. commercial real estate financing and a proven track record in structuring complex loan solutions, Lance will lead America Mortgages’ newly launched Commercial Real Estate Loan Program , designed to simplify access to U.S. CRE investments for global investors.“We’re excited to have Lance lead our commercial lending division,” said Robert Chadwick, CEO of America Mortgages. “His deep industry knowledge and understanding of U.S. commercial real estate financing allow us to provide foreign nationals and U.S. expats with access to world-class lending solutions. Lance’s leadership strengthens our commitment to delivering tailored financing with speed, efficiency, and transparency.”Unlocking U.S. Commercial Real Estate Opportunities for Global InvestorsThe U.S. commercial real estate (CRE) market continues to attract global investors seeking stability, diversity, and consistent returns. America Mortgages’ new Commercial Real Estate Loan Program makes it easier than ever for foreign nationals and U.S. expats to secure competitive financing for high-performing assets - including multifamily housing, self-storage units, retail centers, and office spaces - without the delays and complexities of traditional lenders.The program was developed to address the challenges foreign investors often face when accessing financing through conventional channels. America Mortgages’ streamlined process and flexible underwriting criteria ensure borrowers can confidently invest in U.S. CRE opportunities, whether purchasing their first commercial asset or expanding an existing portfolio.New Commercial Real Estate Loan Program Highlights:- Loan amounts ranging from $1 million to $250 million- No U.S. credit score required- Available in all 50 states- Financing options include Bridge, Mezzanine, and Conventional Term Loans- Interest-only payments available- Each loan is structured to fit your investment strategyTailored Lending Solutions for Global InvestorsAmerica Mortgages’ new Commercial Real Estate Loan Program offers both Bridge Loans and Term Loans to accommodate a variety of investment strategies:- Bridge Loans provide short-term financing for property repositioning or time-sensitive acquisitions, featuring quick closings and interest-only payments.- Term Loans offer long-term, cost-effective solutions for stabilized income-producing properties, with fixed rates and amortization periods up to 20 years.Real-World Success StoriesAmerica Mortgages has recently financed:- An Extended Stay Motel purchased for $3.5 million with a 12.5% cap rate and 90% occupancy- A Greyhound Bus Terminal acquired for $7.4 million on a NNN lease with 3.5% annual rent increases- A Self-Storage Facility in Florida secured for $2.6 million, offering an 8% cap rate and 461 unitsEnd-to-End Support for Seamless TransactionsAmerica Mortgages works closely with clients throughout the entire transaction process. From helping investors structure deals through LLCs, to managing closing timelines and reviewing purchase contract conditions, the America Mortgages team ensures a smooth, hassle-free experience.About America MortgagesAmerica Mortgages is the global leader in providing U.S. real estate financing solutions to international and expat investors. With a focus on transparency, speed, and customer service, the company specializes in delivering mortgage products tailored to the unique requirements of non-resident and overseas clients.For more information on America Mortgages' bridging loan solutions and how they can help you unlock high-value real estate opportunities in the United States, please schedule a call with one of the U.S. Loan Specialists available 24/7.

