Global Sparkling Water Market to Reach USD 108.35 Billion by 2032, Growing at 12.42% CAGR

Sparkling Water Market Sparkling Water Market

Key companies covered in the sparkling water market report are PepsiCo Inc., Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, National Beverage Corp., and Others.

NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and Growth:The global sparkling water market was valued at USD 42.62 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 47.75 billion in 2025 to USD 108.35 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 12.42% during the forecast period. Europe led the market in 2024, accounting for a 45.17% share. In the U.S., the sparkling water market is projected to expand significantly, reaching an estimated USD 24.87 billion by 2032. This growth is driven by increasing consumer preference for healthy, sugar-free, and calorie-free beverages, along with the strong presence of key industry players in the country.Different factors such as consumer preferences, healthy beverage demand, and rising health-conscious consumers worldwide are driving the sparkling water market growth during the forecast period. The market is competitive due to the increasing popularity of the product with many companies entering the market. Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled “Sparkling Water Industry Share Report, 2025-2032.”➡️Get a Free Sample Research PDF:➡️List of Key Players Present in the Report:• Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)• PepsiCo, Inc. (U.S.)• Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. (U.S.)• The Coca-Cola Company (U.S.)• Sanpellegrino S.P.A. (Italy)• WakeWater Beverage Co. (Canada)• National Beverage Corp. (U.S.)• Big Watt Cold Beverage Co. (U.S.)• Danone S.A. (France)• Volay Brands (U.S.)Segments Analysis:Easy Availability and Health Benefits of Natural/Mineral Carbonated Water to Drive Market GrowthBy type, the market is divided into natural/mineral and caffeinated. The natural/mineral segment will dominate and hold a significant market share during the forecast period. Rising demand by health-conscious consumers is driving the market growth.Lightweight and Easy Transportation of Cans to Propel Market GrowthBased on packaging, the market is classified into glass bottles, cans, and plastic bottles. The cans segment will dominate the market during the forecast period due to its lightweight and easy-to-transport properties. Several key players offer various flavored and unflavored sparkling water in cans.Hypermarket/Supermarket to Dominate due to Wide Availability of Premium and Private Label BrandsThe market is segmented by distribution channel into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience store, online channel, and others. The hypermarket/supermarket segment will hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Hypermarket/supermarket offers competitive promotions and pricing, driving the demand for the product worldwide.Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.➡️Report Scope & Segmentation:Market Size Value in 2025: USD 47.75 billionMarket Size Value in 2032: USD 108.35 billionGrowth Rate: CAGR of 12.42% (2025-2032)Base Year: 2024Historical Data: 2019-2023Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032No. of Report Pages: 180Segments Covered: By Type (Natural/Mineral and Caffeinated), By Packaging (Glass Bottles, Cans, and Plastic Bottles), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online Channel, and Others)Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & AfricaBrowse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:➡️Drivers & Restraints:Rising Demand for Fortified Beverage to Propel Market GrowthThe rising demand from health-conscious consumers for fortified beverages, such as vitamin-enriched waters, protein shakes, nootropics, and other fortified drinks, is driving the market during the forecast. In February 2025, Kyowa Hakko U.S.A., Inc. and CENTR Brands Corp. launched sparkling water containing adaptogenic and nootropic ingredients.The low prices of regular water and carbonated drinks are expected to affect the expansion of the sparkling water market share during the forecast period.➡️Regional Insights:Growing Demand for Flavored Sparkling Water to Aid Market GrowthEurope dominated the market and will hold a significant market share during the forecast period. The rising demand for flavored carbonated water in Italy, the U.K., Spain, the Netherlands, and France drives the sparkling water market growth in Europe.The North America market is expected to grow significantly over 2025-2032. The presence of established brands and new companies entering the market are driving the market growth in the region.➡️ Potential Growth Opportunities in the Global Sparkling Water Market:The global sparkling water market presents significant growth opportunities driven by rising health consciousness and demand for sugar-free, calorie-free beverages. Innovations in flavored and functional sparkling water, including added vitamins, minerals, and probiotics, are expanding consumer appeal. Sustainable packaging and eco-friendly production methods are gaining traction, aligning with environmental concerns. The increasing penetration of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales channels further enhances market reach. Additionally, the growing popularity of premium and artisanal sparkling water brands offers opportunities for differentiation. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America also provide untapped potential due to increasing disposable income and shifting consumer preferences.➡️ Ask For Customization:➡️ Report Coverage:The report offers:• Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.• Comprehensive insights into regional developments.• List of major industry players.• Key strategies adopted by the market players.• The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.➡️ Competitive Landscape:Innovative Product Launches by Key Companies to Drive Market GrowthMajor companies are focusing on innovative product launches, expansions, and acquisitions to capitalize on the market growth during the forecast period. In May 2021, PepsiCo Inc. launched Soulboost, a range of beverages, including functional and natural juice ingredients. The R&D team of PepsiCo Inc. developed functional ingredients, such as Panax ginseng and L-theanine, adding them to the new beverage line to address increasing consumer health trends.➡️ Key Industry Development:October 2023 – Bisleri International, a prominent Indian multinational company, launched ‘Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water’ to expand its premium spring water brand Vedica. The product is available in 300 ml glass bottles.➡️Read Related Insights: Gelatin Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, 2032 Vegetable Seeds Market Size, Share, Future Growth, 2032Beef Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/beef-market-106640 Non-alcoholic Beverages Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/non-alcoholic-beverages-market-101927

