Server Operating System Market Volume to Surpass 66,853 Thousand by 2032

The server operating system market volume is projected to reach 66,853 thousand by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, 2025-2032

The Americas dominated the server operating system market with a share of 59.56% in 2024” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global server operating system market volume was valued at 26,389 thousand in 2024 and is projected to reach 66,853 thousand by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Server Operating System Market Forecast, 2025-2032."Get Free Sample Research PDF:Industry Development:This Linux operating system platform offers extended functionality across data centers, clouds, and traditional data center operations. The platform enables IT teams to expand their capabilities to build transformative applications required for businesses.Trend Micro, Inc., presented cloud data canter in India to offer data sovereignty and data protection in the nation. The data center was unveiled to aid enterprises in safely implementing functioning systems for servers with security backgrounds.Key Takeaways:• Server Operating System Market volume in the Americas was USD 15,716 thousand in 2024• Declined Spending on Data Centre Infrastructure Decreased Demand during Pandemic• Deployment Model Analysis: On-premise Deployment to Hold Major Share Owing to Rising Demand across SMEs• The Linux Segment Captured the Largest Market Share Owing to Diverse Product Advantages• Enhanced Flexible Capabilities of Virtual Machine Analytics to Drive Market Growth• SOS is used to manage several applications such as storage management, server management, and others using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.Drivers and Restraints:Growing Acceptance of Cloud Platform and Infrastructure to Fuel Demand for Server OSSurging implementation of cloud platforms and infrastructure and growth in the data center infrastructure investments by the dominating players aid the market growth. The pivotal players in the cloud computing market are capitalizing significant amount for developments of cloud infrastructure across the world. For example, in July 2021, Google LLC unveiled an advanced cloud infrastructure development project in India. Moreover, in 2020, the company invested roughly USD 4.5 billion in Jio Platforms intended for digitization in the nation. This is expected to motivate the global server operating system market growth.Ask for Customization:Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)• Red Hat, Inc. (IBM Corporation) (U.S.)• Google LLC (U.S.)• Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.)• Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)• NEC Corporation (Japan)• Apple Inc. (U.S.)• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)• Dell Technologies Inc. (U.S.)• Canonical Ltd. (U.K.)Regional Insights:Americas to Lead Backed by Surging Application of Advanced TechnologyThe Americas region is projected to dominate and hold the largest server operating system market share, backed by the rising demand for server OS, and augmentation in online applications. The server operating system is utilized to administer various applications such as storage administration, server handling, and others utilizing AI technology.Europe and the Middle East & Africa are likely to display a remarkable CAGR in the global market. The rise in global ICT expenditure across Europe has fuelled the demand for server OS markets to aid organizations in the digital transformation of business.Asia Pacific is predicted to display the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The surging number of data centers with the rise in investments by the pioneering players in Asia Pacific boost the market.Segmentation:By Operating System• Windows• Linux• UNIX• OthersBy Subscription Model• Non-paid Subscription• Paid SubscriptionBy Virtualization Status• Virtual Machine• Physical• VirtualizedBy Region• North America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africa• South AmericaQuick Buy - Server Operating System Market Research Report:Competitive Landscape:Emphasis on Innovation and Global Expansion Propels Strategic Initiatives in Dynamic MarketMajor players in the market emphasize acquisitions, partnerships, product launches, and other strategies to enhance their offerings and global presence. Acquisitions and collaborations are particularly on the rise as players seek to provide innovative products and advanced features to enterprises. These strategic initiatives aim to stay competitive in the dynamic market and cater to the growing demand for creative management solutions across various industries.FAQs:How big is the Server Operating System Market?The Server Operating System Market volume was 26,389 thousand in 2024. It is expected to reach 66,853 thousand by 2032.How fast is the Server Operating System Market growing?The Server Operating System Market will exhibit a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, 2025-2032.Related Reports: Testing Inspection & Certification Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities Managed Services Market Overview, Industry Share and ForecastAbout Us:Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. 