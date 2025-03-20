Service Robotics Market Size is Projected to Hit USD 90.09 Billion by 2032

Service Robotics Market Size & Forecast, 2032

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2024, the global service robotics market size was reached at USD 22.40 billion and is expected to grow from USD 26.35 billion in 2025 to USD 90.09 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.The service robotics market is experiencing rapid growth driven by advancements in automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT). Service robots are designed to assist humans by performing a wide range of useful tasks across domestic, commercial, and industrial environments. They are broadly categorized into professional service robots and personal service robots, each serving distinct applications.Get Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/service-robotics-market-101805 Key Industry Players:Some major companies leading the market such as; Ricoh (Japan), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), iRobot Corporation (U.S.), KUKA AG (Germany), Intuitive Surgical (U.S.), Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), SoftBank Robotics Group Corp. (Japan), Aethon (U.S.), Boston Dynamics (U.S.), Fetch Robotics, Inc. (U.S.)Market Segmentation:• Personal & Domestic Service RobotsThe domestic service robotics segment includes robots deployed for personal tasks such as cleaning, lawn mowing, surveillance, and companionship. The increasing integration of IoT-enabled devices in homes, coupled with the availability of cost-effective and precise home-use robots, is fueling the demand for domestic service robots globally. Popular products in this segment include robotic vacuum cleaners, lawnmowers, and humanoid companions.• Professional & Industrial Service RobotsThe industrial and commercial service robotics segment encompasses robots designed to perform tasks in complex industrial environments. These industrial service robots are revolutionizing operations in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, agriculture, and construction sectors. The ongoing push toward industrial automation and reducing labor costs by minimizing human intervention is accelerating the adoption of service robots in industries.Market Growth Drivers:• Rising demand for automation in manufacturing and service sectors• Growing deployment of IoT-based service robots in smart homes• Increased focus on reducing labor expenditure through robotics• Technological advancements enhancing robot efficiency and affordability• Expanding applications of service robotics in healthcare, agriculture, and logisticsFuture Trends:The future of service robotics will be shaped by AI-driven innovations, autonomous navigation, and cloud-connected robotic platforms. Both personal service robots and commercial service robots will play a critical role in transforming industries and enhancing human lifestyles.Regional Insights:The Asia Pacific service robotics market is poised for substantial growth, driven by rapid technological advancements and increasing industrial automation. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are leading this surge, supported by favorable government policies, economic diversification efforts, and the expansion of high-tech manufacturing hubs.Rising robot density across industries and the growing push for automated manufacturing facilities are key factors propelling demand for service robots in the region. Particularly, China is expected to register the highest CAGR due to massive investments in its manufacturing sector. As a global production hub, China benefits from low manufacturing and labor costs, further strengthening its position in the market. However, local manufacturers face stiff competition from international players setting up localized production.Following Asia Pacific, Europe holds the second-largest market share, fueled by increasing adoption of personal and professional service robots in sectors like healthcare, logistics, retail, and defense. Countries such as Germany, the UK, France, and Italy are key contributors to regional growth.North America also maintains a strong foothold, backed by the presence of global robotics leaders like ABB Ltd., FANUC, KUKA AG, and Yaskawa. Continuous R&D investments, partnerships, and technological innovations support market expansion.Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa, led by the GCC, and Latin America, with Brazil as a major contributor, are witnessing gradual adoption of service robots in healthcare, automotive, and industrial applications—signifying expanding global growth potential.Report Coverage:The service robotics market is experiencing substantial growth, fueled by rapid advancements in automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT). These robots are designed to assist humans by performing repetitive or complex tasks across various sectors. The market is segmented by type, application, and region, allowing for a comprehensive analysis of industry trends and developments.Meanwhile, professional service robots are revolutionizing industries such as healthcare, agriculture, logistics, and manufacturing by reducing human intervention, cutting operational costs, and enhancing efficiency. Market analysis highlights key manufacturers, their business strategies, and product applications, while a competitive assessment, including SWOT analysis, identifies industry strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Major market drivers include the rising demand for industrial automation, increasing labor costs, and the growing prevalence of IoT-enabled service robots.Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/service-robotics-market-101805 Recent Industry Developments:• Visual Components has launched its new Robotics OLP software, aiming to provide advanced software solutions to customers across diverse industries.• The British Automation and Robot Association (BARA) has partnered with the UK Industrial Vision Association (UKIVA) to organize an exhibition highlighting the importance of system integration and service robotics.• Smart Robotics Inc. has developed a smart merchandise picker robot, a collaborative robot (Cobot) designed to handle lightweight items like office stationery and supplies, enhancing logistics and warehouse operations.Related Insights: Delivery Robots Market Size Share Report, 2032 Agricultural Robots Market Size Share Report, 2032About Us:Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

