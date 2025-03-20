Minister Blade Nzimande delivers keynote address at Global Cleantech Innovation Programme – South Africa (GCIP-SA) Awards, 20 Mar

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, will deliver the keynote address at Global Cleantech Innovation Programme – South Africa (GCIP-SA) Awards on Thursday, 20 March 2025, at The Maslow Hotel in Johannesburg.

Entrepreneurs focusing on sustainable innovation will be honoured at the annual event.

The awards will showcase how groundbreaking innovations in energy efficiency, waste beneficiation, renewable energy, water efficiency and green transport are driving sustainable solutions for a greener future.

Hosted by the Technology Innovation Agency, an entity of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, the GCIP-SA Awards are a globally recognised initiative supported by the UN Industrial Development Organisation and the Global Environment Facility.

It equips start-ups and other small businesses with technical expertise, business mentorship, funding opportunities and market access to scale their solutions successfully.

The evening will culminate in the announcement of the 2025 GCIP-SA winner, an exceptional entrepreneur whose innovation demonstrates transformative impact in addressing environmental challenges.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 20 March 2025

Time: 17:00

Venue: The Maslow Hotel, Sandton

Enquiries:

Veli Mbele

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dst.gov.za

