GroupFi Secures Seed Funding from Leading Web3 Investors and Announces Migration to TAN

GroupFi secures seed funding from top Web3 investors and migrates to TAN, reinforcing its vision for feeless, on-chain decentralized communication.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE REGION, SINGAPORE, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GroupFi , the pioneering feeless on-chain Web3 chat solution, is proud to announce the successful completion of its seed funding round, backed by institutional investors including Blockwater and Funnyface, along with prominent OGs in the Web3 ecosystem. This strategic funding will accelerate GroupFi’s mission to redefine decentralized communication by providing a seamless, cost-free, and secure messaging experience on the blockchain.Migrating to TAN: Aligning with a Feeless FutureAs part of its long-term vision, GroupFi will migrate from Shimmer to the TAN (Tangle Application Network) following the IOTA Foundation’s Rebased plan. This decision reflects our deep conviction that a truly feeless network is essential for mass adoption of Web3 applications, particularly in decentralized social platforms. By leveraging the Tangle’s innovative architecture, GroupFi will enhance scalability, security, and efficiency, ensuring a frictionless experience for users and developers alike.Pioneering the Future of On-Chain CommunicationGroupFi stands at the forefront of Web3 social infrastructure, offering the first fully on-chain chat solution without transaction fees. As blockchain technology continues to evolve, we believe that feeless and scalable networks like TAN will be fundamental in unlocking new use cases for decentralized communication, DAOs, NFT communities, and beyond.“We are excited to embark on this next phase of growth with the support of our investors and the Web3 community,” said Garrett, cofounder of GroupFi. “Migrating to TAN aligns with our core belief that decentralized communication should be free, frictionless, and accessible to all.”With strong backing from industry leaders and a clear technological roadmap, GroupFi is poised to reshape the landscape of Web3 messaging, enabling truly decentralized and cost-free digital interactions.About GroupFiGroupFi is the first feeless, on-chain chat solution built for Web3, providing a secure and decentralized communication layer for users, DAOs, and NFT communities. By leveraging next-generation distributed ledger technology, GroupFi eliminates transaction fees, ensuring a seamless and scalable messaging experience for the decentralized future.

