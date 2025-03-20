NUJ recruitment and organising webinar

Join online on 22 March to hear from reps and have your say

Inspiring and bringing new members into our incredible union is a crucial part of our work.

The NUJ is keen to share some great examples of work that's been taking place and hear from members on engaging and practical ways to boost recruitment and organising across the union. Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, and members from the NUJ's Development Committee - a sub-committee of the union's National Executive Council that focuses on recruitment and organising work - invite you to share your thoughts and hear from speakers including reps on Saturday 22 March from 2.30pm - 5pm.

There has been great work undertaken by chapels and branches, leading to significant wins in 2024 including on historic recognition agreements. With each workplace facing its own challenges, the recruitment and organising webinar aims to relay initiatives that have worked successfully, whilst hearing from NUJ members on new ideas to support work already underway.

All members including those with no experience in the union’s activism are encouraged to join online. Help spread word of the session and ask others to attend.

There'll be an opportunity to break into smaller groups to discuss ideas and priorities and reps will join on the day to relay how they embarked on successful recruitment and organising efforts. A report of the session will be shared following the webinar and we hope this will help inform plans of action by your chapels and branches across 2025 and beyond.

Note, this webinar will not cover union subs which were the subject of a separate webinar in 2024.