Phoenix DeVentures and INDO-MIM Announce Acquisition

DANA POINT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix DeVentures, a leading provider of product development and turn-key manufacturing services in the MedTech sector, proudly announces that it will be acquired by INDO-MIM Ltd. (INDO-MIM), a global leader in precision component manufacturing. This acquisition will result in Phoenix DeVentures becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of INDO-MIM. In keeping with its rich history and to underscore its next evolutionary step in the MedTech industry, the company will be rebranded as PDV MedTech The announcement was made during LSI Dana Point, where industry-leading executives from emerging companies, venture capital and other capital firms, strategics, and service providers meet at one of the most productive partnering events in the industry.The acquisition of Phoenix DeVentures by INDO-MIM is set to bring several benefits for customers, including:1. Enhanced Innovation: With Indo-MIM's expertise in precision components manufacturing and automation, PDV MedTech will be better equipped to bring innovative medical technologies to market faster, ultimately providing cutting-edge solutions to customers.2. Broader Range of Services: Combining Phoenix DeVentures' product development and commercialization experience with INDO-MIM's scale and resources will allow PDV MedTech to offer a wider range of services, catering to both small startups and large enterprises.3. Improved Quality and Efficiency: INDO-MIM's state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities will enhance the quality and efficiency of PDV MedTech's products, ensuring that customers receive high-quality medical devices with reduced lead times.4. Increased Flexibility: The partnership will enable PDV MedTech and INDO-MIM to take on a greater variety of projects and treatments, providing customers with more tailored solutions.5. Global Reach: As part of INDO-MIM, PDV MedTech will have access to a broader global network, expanding its market presence and allowing customers to benefit from a wider range of resources and expertise.Overall, this acquisition will create a synergy that leverages the strengths of both companies, resulting in improved products, services, and customer satisfaction.“The acquisition of PDV MedTech allows us to provide a greater range of services that will increase speed to market, simplify supply chains and provide greater overall value to our customers,” stated Krishna Chivukula Jr, CEO at INDO-MIM. “We share a common goal of helping innovative companies bring new products to market and manufacturing the highest quality medical devices.”Jeffrey Christian, Founder of Phoenix DeVentures also expressed his excitement about the partnership, noting “INDO-MIM’s and our shared vision of supporting entrepreneurs in Med Tech and their proven capabilities for scale and quality will be an enormous asset to our customers and enable further expansion in this space.”"This partnership with INDO-MIM brings unparalleled scale and automation, extending our reach from innovative startups to large enterprises.” said Bryant Grigsby, CEO of Phoenix DeVentures, now PDV MedTech.Together Phoenix DeVentures’ 24-year legacy of transforming napkin sketches into commercialized products with INDO-MIM's state-of-the-art capabilities, is poised to driving groundbreaking advancements in the MedTech industry. INDO-MIM's expertise in precision manufacturing and automation complements Phoenix DeVentures' commitment to innovation and quality. This synergy will accelerate the development and commercialization of MedTech solutions, ultimately improving patient outcomes and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare.About PDV MedTechFounded in 2001, PDV MedTech is a leading product development company with in-house manufacturing and specializes in accelerating time to market while maintaining top quality. PDV MedTech has worked with over 500 companies and has been credited on more than 90 patents. Our projects range from Class I to Class III devices, including heart valve implants, dental devices, cancer treatment systems, patient monitoring wearables, diagnostic technology and surgical tools.About INDO-MIMINDO-MIM is currently the world’s largest Metal Injection Molding company (MIM) with production plants in India, USA and UK with customers spread across North America, Europe, SEA and MEA regions. In addition to MIM, INDO-MIM also caters to investment casting, Ceramic Injection Molding (CIM) & precision machined components to Aerospace, Automotive, Defense and Medical device markets.INDO-MIM started offering metal powders to the additive manufacturing industry in 2020 and is already a leading producer of world class metal powder products tailored for Laser-bed fusion and Binder-Jet 3D printing platforms.For more information visit http://www.indo-mim.com and https://www.pdvmedtech.com

