MSMEs in India are gearing up for accelerated growth. Announcing MSME Mahotsav on April 23-24 at Hotel Ashok, Delhi

MSME Mahotsav - April 23-24, New Delhi

Ambitious MSMEs are aiming to achieve 10x growth in the next 7 years. But this will need active Government support.

DELHI, DELHI (NCT), INDIA, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MSME Mahotsav 2025, India's largest platform for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises ( MSMEs ), is all set to kick off as a two-day event at The Ashok. With a vision to achieve 10x growth in the next 7 years, the event will bring together over 1000 industry leaders and MSME owners to discuss the role of technology and innovative finance in driving this growth.The MSME sector has been a crucial contributor to India's economy, providing employment opportunities and driving innovation. However, the sector has faced several challenges, especially in terms of access to technology and finance. MSME Mahotsav 2025 aims to address these challenges and pave the way for the sector's exponential growth in the coming years.The event will feature panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions with industry experts, government officials, and successful MSME entrepreneurs. The focus will be on leveraging technology and financial resources to boost productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness in the MSME sector. The discussions will also cover topics such as digital transformation, e-commerce, fintech, and government schemes and policies for MSMEs.Speaking about the event, Mr. Arvind Singh, the organizer of MSME Mahotsav 2025, said, "We are thrilled to bring together industry leaders and MSMEs under one roof to discuss the future of the sector. With the right use of technology and access to finance, we believe that MSMEs can achieve 10x growth in the next 7 years. This event will serve as a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and collaboration, ultimately driving the growth of the MSME sector."MSME Mahotsav 2025 is expected to be a game-changer for the MSME sector, providing valuable insights and opportunities for growth. The event will also showcase success stories of MSMEs that have leveraged technology and finance to achieve significant growth. With the support of industry leaders and government initiatives, MSMEs are poised to play a crucial role in India's economic growth in the coming years.For more information and registration, please visit the official website of MSME Mahotsav 2025 www.msmemahotsav.in Let's come together to shape the future of the MSME sector and drive 10x growth in the next 7 years.AI-generated by www.einpresswire.com/ai

