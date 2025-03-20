Human Element Announces the Promotion of Paul Briscoe and Kevin Gardner

Paul Briscoe, Director of Technology at Human Element Kevin Gardner, Development Manager at Human Element

Both of these guys are natural leaders who’ve earned the respect of our development team. Their deep eCommerce experience and knowledge of technology make them the best candidates for these new roles.” — Jason Magee, Managing Partner

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCommerce services and digital marketing agency Human Element, Inc. is excited to announce that it recently promoted two of its employees to lead its technical team. Paul Briscoe has been promoted from solution architect to director of technology and Kevin Gardner has been promoted from tech team lead to development manager.

Briscoe’s new responsibilities include setting the vision and strategy for the technical team and company, ensuring technology standards and best practices are met, keeping up with new industry trends, and ensuring efficient delivery of software solutions to Human Element clients. One of his goals in this new leadership role is to build a collaborative culture amongst the team. Developers will have the opportunity to help determine how roles are defined and projects are accomplished, giving each person a more meaningful way to contribute to department and company goals.

Gardner will work closely with Briscoe to execute on the team vision. His responsibilities now include acting as the people manager for the development team which includes reinforcing the technical vision, managing and improving processes, and developing individual growth plans for the developers.

“We’re so excited to have Paul and Kevin step into these new positions at Human Element,” said Jason Magee, managing partner. “Both of these guys are natural leaders who’ve earned the respect of our development team. Their deep eCommerce experience, knowledge of technology, and great personalities make them the best candidates for these new roles.”

Both Briscoe and Gardner will remain active on client accounts to keep them ingrained in current technology and in touch with what their teams are encountering on projects. They also are charged with staying on top of the dynamic eCommerce platform landscape in order to help guide company strategy.

