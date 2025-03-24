LifeScienceHistory.com Releases Cartoon Illustrating “Milestones in Fluoride”
Learn about the historical milestones in science behind this misunderstood natural mineral.
It’s important that the factual information about this naturally occurring mineral, and the many different trials in China that the criticism is based on be seen and understood.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeScienceHistory.com, announced the release of its newest cartoon entitled: “Milestones in Fluoride” illustrating the facts about this misunderstood natural mineral from the identification of fluorosis, and it’s first use in a city water supply and clinical results, to trials in China, and neurological impact or not?
— Philip Ness
The cartoons are conceived by Phil Ness, Founder and CEO of Info.Resource, publisher of LifeScienceHistory.com, and illustrated by Mark Reeve, an award-winning cartoonist, previously with The Mail On Sunday, who has done work for The Economist, GQ, and DC Comics.
“Given the massive amount of misinformation about science in our world today, it’s important that the factual information about this naturally occurring mineral, and the many different trials in China that the criticism is based on be seen and understood. It’s not what it appears.” says Ness.
The Initial cartoons known as "Toons & Teasers" on LifeScienceHistory.com, chronicle the COVID-19 Pandemic in the U.S. from the drawing of political battle lines, the COVID wave, and PPE distribution, to the vaccine rollout, COVID vacations, and remembrance of the fallen.
The defense of “Science & Reason,” the topic of Ness’ very first cartoon, received the 2021 Davenport International Cartoon Contest People’s Choice Award. The topic is now front and center in the news daily and was the subject of his first cartoon this year illustrating an updated cast of health care leaders, and the growing new issues we face.
Other cartoons spotlight CRISPR and DNA technology, infectious disease, lifesaving vaccines, leading scientists, evolution, milestones in science, and other topics.
Info.Resource is a Seattle based company, established in 1997, that previously owned and published a specialized nationwide network of state- and Canadian province-based life science web sites.
LifeScienceHistory.com is a rapidly growing resource of 20,000 plus pages of history making life science news, company information with Genealogy on Demand, original cartoons, original Earth is a Rock, Let the DNA Mold Me” music video, and much more!
Philip Ness
Info.Resource, Inc.
+1 541-593-0291
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Earth is a Rock, Let the DNA Mold Me
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.