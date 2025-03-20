How a grassroots financing model is helping Indigenous communities save the Amazon

“When a language dies, we don’t just lose words,” says Valerio Benavides. “We lose knowledge, stories and our connection to the forest.”

Indigenous Peoples managing the Amarakaeri communal reserve have safeguarded over 400,000 hectares of rainforest.. Credit: Tom Bewick, Nature4Climate, 2024

In Peru, home to the second-biggest share of the Amazon after Brazil, a combination of factors including wood extraction, mining, road construction and agricultural expansion is driving, deforestation, reports the international research partnership for sustainable food systems CGIAR. Much of that has happened on Indigenous lands, where poverty often forces community members into land use activities that compound deforestation, the report says.

Financing transformations

But the Amazon’s fate is not yet sealed. Efforts are underway to channel more finance to Indigenous communities like the Iskonawa that conserve, restore and sustainably manage forests. The UN Environment Programme (UNEP), through the UN-REDD Programme, is working with the Peruvian Ministry of Environment to scale up this financing, including through a mechanism known as REDD+, which incentivizes communities and countries to reduce deforestation.

“Increasing finance for forests isn’t about paying communities to do nothing,” says Gabriel Labbate, Head of the Climate Mitigation Unit at UNEP. “This is about supporting them in the challenging but vital task of protecting the forest. Mechanisms like REDD+ bring real results—real emissions reductions and real resilience, biodiversity and community benefits.”