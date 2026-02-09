International Day of the Arabian Leopard 10 February

To raise awareness about the Arabian leopard, the United Nations General Assembly has proclaimed February 10 as the International Day of the Arabian Leopard in resolution 77/295.

Classified as Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List, the rapid disappearance of the Arabian leopard represents a major setback for biodiversity conservation in its native region, underscoring the urgency of addressing the nature crisis that threatens ecosystems worldwide.

By celebrating this Day, the UN ultimately seeks to restore the Arabian leopard as a flagship species for conservation and sustainability in its native region while emphasizing the critical role of biodiversity in maintaining the health and resilience of our planet’s ecosystems.

The UN resolution recognizes the vital importance of the Arabian leopard to the Arabian ecosystem and welcomes cooperative regional initiatives to protect it and other threatened species. The resolution calls for enhanced conservation efforts by Arabian range states, relevant stakeholders like NGOs and communities, and UN agencies.

Observing this International Day will promote much-needed attention for the Arabian leopard and galvanize public engagement in conservation initiatives aimed at restoring leopard populations and other endangered species for the benefit of ecosystems. Learn what you can do to restore the Earth in the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

The Arabian leopard (Panthera pardus nimr) is a critically endangered leopard subspecies that inhabits the Arabian Peninsula. It is one of the smallest leopard subspecies, with an average weight of 30-40 kg for males and 25-35 kg for females. Its fur is pale and buff-colored with rosettes that are small and closely spaced.

The Arabian leopard has a very limited distribution, being found only in a few isolated pockets of habitat in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Yemen, and the United Arab Emirates. Estimates suggest there may be fewer than 200 Arabian leopards left in the wild.

Threats to the species include urbanization, farming, overgrazing by livestock, poaching, and the illegal wildlife trade. Conservation efforts focus on habitat protection, restoration of natural prey populations, and public education programs to reduce human-leopard conflict. The Arabian leopard is legally protected across its range, but greater enforcement of laws and active management of surviving populations are needed to ensure the species' survival.