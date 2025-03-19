DOH ISSUES NOVO TO MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII KANEOHE BAY WATER RECLAMATION FACILITY

Posted on Mar 19, 2025 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) has issued a Notice of Violation and Order (NOVO) to Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) for failing the Whole Effluent Toxicity (WET) test and failing to disclose the addition of sodium hypochlorite into the treatment process at the facility.

Marine Corps Base Hawaii reported a failed WET test result in May 2024 which ultimately led to the discovery that the facility had been using sodium hypochlorite in the treatment process on a regular basis, yet failed to disclose its use. National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit limits are derived from information that is provided by the permittee. The failure to provide accurate permit information constrains the department’s ability to ensure proper requirements are in place to protect water quality. The NOVO requires MCBH to pay a penalty of $95,000 and orders corrective actions to prevent future similar violations from occurring.

WET testing is an essential NPDES permit requirement that measures the toxic effects of wastewater on aquatic life and is used to evaluate treated effluent quality. Sodium hypochlorite is used to disinfect effluent; however, it is toxic to aquatic organisms in excess amounts. As such, effluent must be properly dechlorinated and monitored before discharging.

All persons, including business owners, government agencies and visitors must comply with environmental laws designed to protect Hawaiʻi. Failure to comply with water pollution laws may subject violators to monetary penalties of up to $60,000 per day, per violation.

The DOH Clean Water Branch (CWB) responds to water pollution of state waters. The CWB protects public health and the environment by prohibiting discharges which impair water quality, keeping Hawaiʻi’s waters fishable and swimmable for everyone. Owners and operators of wastewater systems must comply with environmental regulations that are in place to protect the public. Failure to do results in legal action by the state, federal partners and/or private citizens.

A copy of the NOVO can be found here.

