Dorian Drake and Black & Black Surgical Sign Export Agreement Expanding Distribution of Surgical Instruments & Equipment

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dorian Drake International Inc., a global leader in international sales and marketing, is pleased to announce a new export agreement with Black & Black Surgical, Inc., a premier manufacturer of high-quality plastic surgery instruments, microsurgery instruments, liposuction cannulas & equipment, surgical headlights, and light sources. This strategic collaboration will expand Black & Black Surgical’s distribution across Dominican Republic, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, providing advanced surgical solutions to healthcare professionals and surgical centers in these key markets.

Under this agreement, Dorian Drake will oversee international sales, marketing, and distribution, ensuring that surgeons and medical professionals in Latin America gain access to Black & Black Surgical’s precision instruments and cutting-edge surgical equipment. From state-of-the-art liposuction systems and cannulas to high-performance surgical lighting solutions, this partnership is set to enhance medical procedures and patient outcomes with premium technology. The partnership also aims to meet the demands of plastic and reconstructive surgeons, cosmetic specialists, and healthcare institutions in these select markets.

"We are excited to collaborate with Dorian Drake to bring our innovative surgical instruments and advanced equipment to a broader international audience," said Tim Black, vice president at Black & Black Surgical, Inc. "Our mission is to equip surgeons with the highest-quality instruments and technology, and this agreement allows us to achieve that in more countries throughout Latin America."

Ed Dorian, president of Dorian Drake International, added, "Black & Black Surgical is synonymous with quality, innovation, and reliability in the surgical field. Their extensive line of precision instruments and technologically advanced surgical equipment is a perfect fit with our expanding portfolio. We look forward to introducing these industry-leading solutions to our international network of distributors and healthcare providers."

About Black & Black Surgical, Premium Surgical Instruments and Equipment

Black & Black Surgical, Inc. is a trusted manufacturer of premium surgical instruments and equipment, specializing in plastic surgery, microsurgery, and liposuction systems. Their product portfolio includes electrosurgical tools, precision retractors, forceps, liposuction cannulas, aspirators, and advanced surgical lighting solutions. With a commitment to craftsmanship, performance, and innovation, Black & Black Surgical continues to be a leader in providing surgeons with best-in-class tools and equipment for enhanced surgical precision and efficiency. To learn more, visit https://www.BlackandBlackSurgical.com.

About Dorian Drake International, an Export Management Company

Headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., Dorian Drake International is an export management company that manages international sales, marketing, customer service, traffic, credit, and collections for manufacturers selling in markets outside the United States. The firm staffs stand-alone sales teams in five distinct industries: automotive; foodservice equipment; hardware and lawn and garden; industrial and environmental; and medical. To learn more, go to https://www.doriandrake.com.

