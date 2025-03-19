Royalton Barracks / DUI, Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2001502

TROOPER: Trooper Michael Robidoux

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 03/19/2025 at approximately 1046 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 66 Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Christopher Bartlett

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 19th, 2025, at approximately 1046 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed violation on VT RT 66 in Randolph, VT. It was discovered that Christopher Bartlett (34) was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway with a criminally suspended license. While speaking with Bartlett, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Bartlett was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Bartlett was placed under arrest for Criminal DLS and Driving under the influence of alcohol. Bartlett was processed at the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks and was issued a criminal citation for the above charges to appear in Orange County Court Criminal Division on 05/14/2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/14/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Michael Robidoux

Vermont State Police

Email: michael.robidoux@vermont.gov

Phone: 802-234-9933