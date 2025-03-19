Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,112 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / DUI, Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2001502

TROOPER: Trooper Michael Robidoux

STATION: Royalton Barracks            

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 03/19/2025 at approximately 1046 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 66 Randolph, VT 

VIOLATION: DUI, Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Bartlett

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 19th, 2025, at approximately 1046 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed violation on VT RT 66 in Randolph, VT. It was discovered that Christopher Bartlett (34) was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway with a criminally suspended license. While speaking with Bartlett, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Bartlett was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Bartlett was placed under arrest for Criminal DLS and Driving under the influence of alcohol. Bartlett was processed at the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks and was issued a criminal citation for the above charges to appear in Orange County Court Criminal Division on 05/14/2025 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/14/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Michael Robidoux

Vermont State Police

Email: michael.robidoux@vermont.gov

Phone: 802-234-9933

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / DUI, Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more