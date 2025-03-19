Royalton Barracks / DUI, Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2001502
TROOPER: Trooper Michael Robidoux
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/19/2025 at approximately 1046 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 66 Randolph, VT
VIOLATION: DUI, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Christopher Bartlett
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 19th, 2025, at approximately 1046 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed violation on VT RT 66 in Randolph, VT. It was discovered that Christopher Bartlett (34) was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway with a criminally suspended license. While speaking with Bartlett, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Bartlett was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Bartlett was placed under arrest for Criminal DLS and Driving under the influence of alcohol. Bartlett was processed at the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks and was issued a criminal citation for the above charges to appear in Orange County Court Criminal Division on 05/14/2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/14/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Michael Robidoux
Vermont State Police
Email: michael.robidoux@vermont.gov
Phone: 802-234-9933
