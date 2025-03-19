Investigation Into TennCare Fraud Leads to Arrest of Memphis Woman

MEMPHIS – An investigation by special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Memphis woman.

In January 2024, TBI received information from a TennCare Managed Care Organization alleging an employee was fraudulently submitting timesheets. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that in July 2023, Varoneca Parker billed TennCare for time and services that she never provided.

In March 2025, a Shelby County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Varoneca Parker (DOB: 09/26/1988) with one count of TennCare Fraud. Parker was apprehended on March 10 and booked in the Shelby County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

