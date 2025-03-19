Hake’s to auction unprecedented number of original artworks from Marvel’s 1970s comic book run, Mar. 25-26

Original mixed-media art for box lids of 1966 Aurora model kits for Captain America, and The Incredible Hulk (by Neal Adams). Note: Model kit boxes not included. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000 each Howard Chaykin (b. 1950-) original pen-and-ink page art from ‘Star Wars’ #1 comic book, first of 6 issues in series published by Marvel in July 1977 as a print adaptation of the film ‘Star Wars: A New Hope.’ Open estimate, $10,000 starting bid Star Wars (1978) Luke Skywalker 12 Back-A AFA 85 NM+ Double-Telescoping (DT) Lightsaber action figure, 3.75in on blister card importantly lacking SKU number on footer. Estimate: $35,000-$50,000 Amazing Spider-Man #667 retailer incentive variant comic book, Marvel, Oct. 2011, Gabriele Dell’Otto cover art, 1/1 in the CGC Population Census. Cover signed by author Dan Slott and interior-page artist Humberto Ramos. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000 Gil Kane (1926-2000) original pencil art for Issue #7 (Mar. 22, 1978) of Marvel’s UK ‘Star Wars Weekly’ comic book series, which reprinted US counterpart’s 6-issue Star Wars comics series, but in 12 issues. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000

Featured: Howard Chaykin art for Star Wars #1, Gil Kane cover art for Star Wars Weekly (UK) #7, Aurora kit art, Luke Skywalker Double-Telescoping action figure

In this auction, we have more pieces of rare art from the 1970s Marvel run than most other auction houses have offered since first opening their doors. Much of it is for key pages and covers.” — Alex Winter, President of Hake's Auctions

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hake’s March 25-26 auction will showcase an unprecedented selection of firsts: original art from first-run issues, first-ever auction appearances, first discoveries, and highest-grade examples from dozens of pop culture categories. The 1,449-lot online-only sale of toys, comics, political and entertainment memorabilia is distinguished by exceptional finds from collections that have quietly flown under the radar for decades before making their auction debuts this month. ¬¬¬Throughout the collector community, word has spread quickly about the prized original comic book art that leads the event. Hake’s Auctions’ president, Alex Winter, remarked: “In this auction, we have more pieces of art from the 1970s Marvel run than most other auction houses have offered since first opening their doors. Not only is the art unique and early, much of it is for key pages and covers. This is an unrivaled buying opportunity that could take Star Wars original comic art to a new level in the marketplace.”The crown jewel of the comic art section is Howard Chaykin’s (b. 1950-) original pen-and-ink page art (Page 16) from issue #1 of the Star Wars comic book. This July 1977 book was the first of six issues in a series published by Marvel as a print adaptation of the film Star Wars: A New Hope. Composed of seven panels representing two crucial scenes from the film, it features famous characters in six of the panels, including Darth Vader in four of them; and a famous vehicle, the Jawas’ Sand-Crawler, in one of them. The text is nearly identical to the movie’s dialogue, including Vader’s iconic line, “I find your lack of faith disturbing.” Hake’s experts have described the Chaykin page art as “easily one of the most important examples of Star Wars art from any era or publisher to date.” A Marvel copyright stamp appears on verso. This fresh-to-the-market “find” will make its first-ever appearance at auction with an open estimate and a required starting bid of $10,000.Another treasure from the same private collection is Gil Kane’s (1926-2000) original pencil art for issue #7 (March 22, 1978) of Marvel’s UK Star Wars Weekly comic book series. The British arm of Marvel reprinted their American counterpart’s Star Wars comic series identically, but in smaller segments spread over 12 issues as opposed to the six issues published in the US. For this reason, some of the British covers are unique to the UK print run. The auction artwork depicts a pivotal film scene in which Luke Skywalker and Han Solo, both in Stormtrooper armor, are trapped in the Death Star garbage compactor along with Princess Leia and Chewbacca. Identifications include a printer job stamp with the initials of both Kane and Tony DeZuniga, who inked the page; and a Marvel copyright stamp on verso. Fresh to the market and the only original Star Wars cover art from a Marvel UK adaptation issue ever to come to auction, it is estimated at $20,000-$35,000.In total, Hake’s will auction eight pieces of original 1970s “published” Star Wars art. Within this grouping are two other Howard Chaykin pages from the 6-issue US adaptation, as well as two other UK Star Wars Weekly covers (from later issues than the aforementioned Gil Kane #7 cover).A classic for the ages, a 3.75-inch Star Wars (1978) Luke Skywalker 12 Back-A AFA 85 NM+ Double-Telescoping (DT) Lightsaber action figure is presented on its original unpunched blister card. Its rarity is further enhanced by the fact that the card lacks a SKU number on its footer. Following the initial release of Luke DT figures, Kenner modified the design, removing the double-telescoping feature due to cost and manufacturing issues. The auction example is unopened, with a crystal-clear bubble and unpunched card free of any store stickers. It is encapsulated within an AFA Archival case. At the time of cataloging, AFA’s Population Report indicated there were only three known examples of this figure on a 12 Back-A card without the SKU on the footer and graded AFA 85 NM+. This is only the second carded Luke DT figure of its high grade ever to be auctioned by Hake’s and the first 12 Back-A example without a SKU on the footer that the company has offered in any grade. An extreme rarity suitable for a premier collection, its auction estimate is $35,000-$50,000.For the many who love Star Wars foreign productions, the auction offers a Palitoy Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) Boba Fett 3.75-inch action figure on a Tri-Logo 70 Back-B blister card, graded AFA 85 NM Meccano Style Bubble. The French Meccano figure variety is of darker gray plastic with a light-brown belt, and the back of its leg correctly lacks the origin text and origin production “scar” seen on Malaysian productions. The color characteristics and intentional omissions on the auction example are exclusive to the rare French Meccano Boba Fett varieties. The Palitoy packaging is printed with English, Spanish and French text. Only two other AFA 85 Boba Fett examples are known across all Tri-Logo varieties, and at the time of cataloging, the figure offered by Hake’s was the single-highest-graded example of its type according to the AFA Population Report, with none higher. It will take a hefty bounty to land this special toy. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000Hake’s expects aggressive bidding from superhero, art and Aurora model kit collectors over two particular lots of original box-lid art. Both were created for 1966 Aurora kits, featuring Captain America and The Incredible Hulk. The Captain America art, graded VF/Excellent, shows the muscular hero charging into battle in a pose reminiscent of Jack Kirby’s interpretation of the character. The Incredible Hulk art by the legendary Neal Adams (1941-2022) depicts Hulk standing amidst twisted wreckage and two smoking craters, with clenched fists and an angry snarl on his face. Adams began his fabled X-Men run in 1969, so this painting would be an early example of his work for Marvel. The nicest and most significant examples of Marvel Aurora art ever be offered at auction, both are suitable for matting/framing. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000 eachAn Amazing Spider-Man #667 retailer incentive variant comic book published by Marvel in October 2011 is absolutely unique. With Gabriele Dell’Otto cover art, it is documented as being 1/1 in the CGC Population Census. The variant was offered only as an optional purchase to retailers who ordered 100 or more copies of the standard comic. The auction example’scover was signed in bold in 2012 at two separate comic industry events, by story author Dan Slott and interior-page artist Humberto Ramos. Of the approximately 200 copies of this variant cover believed to be in circulation, it is the only one of nine signed examples in the CGC Census to be autographed by both Slott and Ramos. Graded CGC JSA Authentic Autograph 9.8 NM/Mint, it was formerly in the Duke Caldwell Collection. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will return to the spotlight in the form of a CGC 9.2NM issue of TMNT comic book #1. Published by Mirage Studios in May 1984, it is a first issue, first printing from a run of approximately 3,000 issues, and has a wraparound cover. The storyline includes the origin and first appearance of the Turtles, as well as Shredder and Splinter. The story and art are by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, with cover art by Eastman. This sought-after Copper Age comic book featuring characters beloved by a generation is estimated at $10,000-$20,000.A rare 1992 TMNT Slam Dunkin’ Don hand-painted hardcopy prototype was created for Playmates’ action figure of fan favorite Donatello. The 14½-inch figure is jointed, as a final production figure would be, and displays the same overall design as the smaller Slam Dunkin’ Don figure released in 1991. Donatello is shown in a red and white TURTLES jersey with the number “23,” the same number Michael Jordan wore on his Chicago Bulls jersey. In Fine/VF condition overall, it is one of only five TMNT prototypes known to exist in the larger sale and is the actual example shown in the book Rad Plastic. Estimate: $5,000-$10,000Two extraordinarily rare items headline the American political memorabilia category. A 1900 full-color “Total Eclipse Nov. 6” jugate button is emblazoned with an image of presidential and vice presidential candidates William Jennings Bryan and Adlai Stevenson I “eclipsing” their ultimately-victorious opponents William McKinley and Theodore Roosevelt. The slogan plays on the May 28, 1900 solar eclipse that had captured the public’s imagination and created no small amount of hysteria. Measuring 1.25 inches in diameter, it is marked on the curl with the manufacturer’s name: Crescent Art Gallery, Kansas City, Mo. In excellent condition, its estimate is $20,000-$35,000.A circa-1840 molded-stoneware bank in the form of a log cabin with a large hard-cider barrel at top promotes the candidacy of “Hard Cider Boys” William Henry Harrison and John Tyler. With cobalt-blue highlights throughout, including on the voluminous text, its roof panels read: William Henry Harrison/President In 1841/With Tip and Tyler/We’ll Burst Vans Boiler/Log Cabin and Harrison The Hero Of/Tippecanoe Fort Meigs And/The Thames Against Van/Buren The Demagogue/Of Kinderhook/Hurrah For Old Tip The/Farmer Of North Bend. This important campaign artifact, possibly the earliest known political bank, has never before been offered for public sale. It was previously held in the esteemed collection of Rex and Patti Stark, who acquired it from Edmund B. Sullivan, Professor and Curator at the Hartford University Museum. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000Hake’s March 25-26, 2025 online auction is now open for bidding. For a free printed catalog or additional information on any item in the sale, call +1 866-404-9800 (toll-free) or +1 717-434-1600; email hakes@hakes.com. View the fully illustrated catalog online and sign up to bid at https://hakes.com/ . Enjoy a special video about Lot 822, Howard Chaykin’s original page art for the historical Star Wars #1 comic book, at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHdbkDp7R80

