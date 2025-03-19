House Resolution 113 Printer's Number 0924
PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - Sponsors
T. DAVIS, MADDEN, PROBST, VENKAT, SANCHEZ, MALAGARI, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, KENYATTA, GUENST, McNEILL, HOWARD, NEILSON, MIHALEK, JAMES, RIVERA, D. WILLIAMS, STEELE, BELLMON, CERRATO
Short Title
A Resolution recognizing April 26, 2025, as "Diabetic Eye Screening Day" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Diabetic Eye Screening in Pennsylvania
Generated 03/19/2025 04:44 PM
