Marcus Dupree Urges NFL Players to Support $5 Million Campaign for National High School Football HOF Building Renovation

Marcus Dupree one of the greatest high school running backs of All-Time

On May 12, 2025 the NHSFHOF will celebrate 150 years of high school football in America. The time is now for the legacy of high school football to have a home.

When you say Canton, Ohio the first thing comes to mind is Football” — Vice President Russell Johnson

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marcus Dupree, one of the greatest high school running backs ever and a former high school All-American, college standout, and NFL player, is calling on his fellow NFL players—both current and former—to help raise $5 million for the restoration and renovation of a historic building in Canton, Ohio, which will serve as the future home of the National High School Football Hall of Fame This fundraising initiative, led by LaMont Robinson, Chairman of the National High School Football Hall of Fame Foundation, seeks to honor the grassroots foundation of football by celebrating the athletes, coaches, and communities who have shaped the game from its high school roots.“High school football is where it all begins. Without it, none of us would have made it to the NFL,” said Dupree. “I am urging my fellow players to support this cause and help us raise the funds needed to preserve a piece of football history. The National High School Football Hall of Fame will honor those who laid the foundation for our success.”The $5 million campaign is critical for restoring a historic building located just five miles from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Once completed, it will house the National High School Football Hall of Fame, providing a permanent home for the stories and legacies of the athletes, coaches, and communities that have been essential to the growth of the sport.Since its inaugural induction ceremony in 2023, Dupree was part of the inaugural class, alongside legends such as Jim Brown, Peyton Manning, and others. The Hall has inducted over 100 influential football players, coaches, and contributors. Now, the Foundation is asking for the support of the NFL, its players, and team owners to help fund the preservation and renovation of this landmark building.“The future of the game begins with high school football. It's time for the NFL community to give back to the sport that helped make us who we are,” Dupree continued. “This is our opportunity to show appreciation for the generations of coaches, players, and families who made the game what it is today.”The success of this fundraising campaign will ensure the continued growth of the National High School Football Hall of Fame and its role as a national institution celebrating the history and legacy of high school football.“We are calling on the NFL family to come together, just as we have for many other causes, to preserve and honor the history of the game,” said Robinson. “Your support will ensure future generations of football players and fans can appreciate the contributions made at the grassroots level.”For more information on how to support the National High School Football Hall of Fame Foundation’s $5 million fundraising campaign, please visit www.nhsfootballhof.com or call (313) 669-8388.About the National High School Football Hall of Fame Foundation:The National High School Football Hall of Fame honors the extraordinary accomplishments of high school football players, coaches, and contributors who have had a lasting impact on the game. With over 100 inductees, the Hall of Fame continues to recognize and celebrate the vital role high school football plays in shaping the future of the sport.

National High School Football Hall of Fame Promo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.