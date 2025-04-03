A Romantic Drama Celebrating Black Love Stories, "A Thousand Faces", makes Streaming Debut on Apple TV and Tubi TV

Tension hangs in the air as Asha and Lucas anxiously wait for the police lockdown to end.

Elton Loud’s Debut Feature Film, "A Thousand Faces", showcases the power of independent Black cinema, bringing a bold, black love story to Apple TV and Tubi TV.

My goal was to highlight the complexity and beauty of Black experiences—moving beyond the stereotypes often presented by mainstream media.” — Elton Loud

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elton Loud’s highly anticipated surreal romantic drama, "A Thousand Faces," a bold and intimate exploration of Black love, is now streaming on Apple TV and Tubi TV.

The surreal romance film "A Thousand Faces" is now available on streaming platforms, bringing a fresh take on the Black love story. Starring Julian Elijah Martinez ("Wu-Tang: An American Saga," HULU), Iman N. Milner ("House of Cards," Showtime) and Nzinga Imani ("All the Queen’s Men," BET) the film tells the story of Asha and Lucas, two strangers whose one-night stand takes a turn when a sudden neighborhood lockdown traps them together. As danger looms outside, they must confront their pasts and decide if love can emerge from the chaos of the night.

Directed by Elton Loud (Netflix’s "Last Chance U"), "A Thousand Faces" was a Sundance Labs finalist and received Film Independent’s Fiscal Sponsorship. “In a film industry that often limits Black stories to themes of struggle, trauma and violence, 'A Thousand Faces' was an opportunity to showcase the rich, nuanced layers of Black life,” says Loud, a former attorney turned filmmaker. “My goal was to highlight the complexity and beauty of Black experiences—moving beyond the stereotypes often presented by mainstream media.” Critics have praised the film for its great performances and bold cinematography. One review describes it as "A dreamlike meditation on Black love and self-discovery, filled with magnetic performances and a visual style that lingers in your mind."

Co-Produced by Julia Pace Mitchell ("All the Queen's Men," BET), "A Thousand Faces" was filmed on location in Oakland, CA, contributing to the Bay Area’s thriving film scene. The film premiered at the Black Love Film Series in Beverly Hills, CA, hosted by Black Arthouse Movies, alongside works by acclaimed filmmakers Amy Aniobi ("Insecure," HBO) and Felicia Pride ("Queen Sugar," OWN Networks).

Elton Loud, a Howard University alum, boasts an impressive portfolio, having produced short-form and long-form content for television and film. His upcoming feature film, "The Four Year Term," was a SFFILM Westridge Grant finalist and is currently in development.

"A Thousand Faces" is now streaming on Apple TV, Tubi TV and other streaming platforms. For a complete list of viewing options, visit www.athousandfacesmovie.com.

