Wingu Group Unveils Next-Generation Carrier Neutral Data Center Expansion

Wingu Africa groundbreaking event, Tanzania

Wingu Group expands its carrier-neutral data center in Tanzania, enhancing scalability, security, and connectivity to power the region’s digital transformation.

Our carrier-neutral facility reflects our commitment to excellence and innovation, meeting modern digital demands and driving technological advancement in our region.” — Anthony Voscarides, Co-founder & CEO at Wingu Group in Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM, EAST AFRICA, TANZANIA, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wingu Group in Tanzania is proud to announce that the second phase of its facility expansion was successfully launched on March 18, 2025. This significant milestone, following the success of Phase 1, introduced in 2022, marks a transformative step in the company’s mission to expand industry-leading, carrier-neutral digital infrastructure that powers the digital transformation of Tanzania The expansion project has been meticulously planned and executed with a clear focus on scalability, reliability, and innovation. Among the key enhancements is doubling in rack power to support energy-intensive applications with superior efficiency. The facility now offers considerably more white space to accommodate additional racks, pods, and cages, ensuring that it can readily grow to meet the increasing demands of modern digital operations.The carrier-neutral data center offers customers access to a broad range of connectivity options unencumbered by exclusive ties to any single network provider. The integration of two Meet-Me-Rooms further reinforces this capability, enabling multiple operators to interconnect seamlessly. This approach not only enhances network redundancy but also provides clients with the flexibility to select the carriers that best meet their operational needs, thereby future proofing their digital strategies.Security and operational continuity have also been expanded in the upgrade. Advanced biometric security systems have been integrated to protect both physical assets and sensitive digital data. A state-of-the-art and fully redundant uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system ensures continuous power reliability, minimizing the risk of disruption and safeguarding critical operations and is backed by a Service Level Agreement.Adding further insight into this transformative project, Anthony Voscarides, Co-founder and CEO at Wingu Group in Tanzania, remarked: “Our carrier-neutral facility embodies our steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation. It is designed to meet the growing demands of modern digital operations and will drive forward the technological advancement of our region.”Since its inception, Wingu Group in Tanzania has rapidly emerged as a leader in the carrier neutral data center industry. The groundbreaking of this expansion underscores our dedication to strategic investments in state-of-the-art infrastructure that supports the evolving needs of our clients while fostering growth within Tanzania’s digital economy. This development not only elevates our service offering but also sets the stage for future innovations that will benefit a wide range of industries.The second phase of the facility expansion marks a new era for Wingu Group in Tanzania, reinforcing our position as a trailblazer in digital infrastructure and as a key driver of technological advancement in the region.End

