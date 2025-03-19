WarehousingAndFulfillment.com Releases 2025 Warehousing Costs and Pricing Survey Results

WarehousingAndFulfillment.com’s 2025 survey shows rising fulfillment costs, stable pallet storage, and a 12% increase in warehouse lease rates.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WarehousingAndFulfillment.com, a leading resource in the warehousing and fulfillment industry, is pleased to announce the release of its 9th annual warehousing costs and pricing survey. This extensive survey, which is sent to over 600 third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses across the United States and Canada, provides valuable insights into the current state of warehousing costs, pricing structures, and performance metrics. To view the 2025 results, 2025 Warehousing and Fulfillment Costs & Pricing Survey Results.

Key Findings from the 2025 Survey:

● Increased Fulfillment Costs: Both Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and Business-to-Business (B2B) fulfillment costs have experienced an uptick. B2C pick and pack rates saw a slight increase from $3.18 to $3.20 per order, while B2B rates edged up from $4.79 to $4.80 per order.

● Stable Pallet Storage Costs: Despite fluctuations in other areas, pallet storage fees have remained relatively stable, averaging $20.17 per pallet per month.

● Rising Warehouse Lease Costs: The average annual cost per square foot to lease warehouse space has risen by 12%, reflecting increased demand and operational expenses.

● Higher Minimum Monthly Spend Requirements: The reported minimum monthly spend requirement has increased from $337.50 in 2024 to $517 in 2025, impacting businesses with lower order volumes.

● Prevalence of Long-Term Storage Fees: Nearly half of warehouses (48.6%) now charge long-term storage fees, up from 23.33% in 2024, adding $5-$10 per pallet per month for businesses holding slow-moving inventory.

Implications for Warehouse Customers:

Businesses utilizing 3PL services should anticipate higher fulfillment and storage costs, particularly if they maintain slow-moving inventory. The increase in minimum monthly spend requirements necessitates a reassessment of current warehousing partnerships to ensure cost-effectiveness. Additionally, the rise in warehouse lease costs may lead to adjustments in pricing structures across the industry.

Implications for Warehouse Owners:

Warehouse operators are experiencing increased operational costs, particularly in leasing expenses. The stability in pallet storage fees suggests a competitive market, requiring owners to optimize operations to maintain profitability. The growing prevalence of long-term storage fees indicates a shift towards incentivizing faster inventory turnover.

"We are excited to release the results of our 9th annual warehousing costs and pricing survey," said Will Schneider, CEO of WarehousingAndFulfillment.com. "This survey is an important tool for businesses to understand the current state of the industry and make informed decisions about their warehousing needs. We are proud to provide this valuable resource to our clients and the industry as a whole."

About WarehousingAndFulfillment.com:

WarehousingAndFulfillment.com is a trusted resource connecting businesses with top-tier warehousing and fulfillment providers and solutions. Since 2017, the company has conducted annual surveys to shed light on industry trends, helping both warehouse operators and users make informed decisions.

For a comprehensive view of the historical data from previous years, please visit: Warehousing Services Costs, Pricing, Rates and Fees.

