This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it.
Affected Product
|Item Number
|Product Name and Description
|UDI
|21-4153-24
|
ProPort (Plastic standard portal)
1.9 mm PUR catheter – Kit
|10610586012563
|21-4155-24
|
ProPort (Plastic standard portal)
2.6 mm PUR catheter – Tray
|10610586012594
|21-4165-24
|
ProPort (Plastic standard portal)
2.6 mm PUR catheter. Pre-assembled – Tray
|10610586012686
|21-4171-24
|
ProPort (Plastic Low-Profile portal)
2.6 mm PUR catheter – Tray
|10610586012716
|21-4183-24
|
ProPort (Plastic Low-Profile portal)
1.9 mm PUR catheter – Tray
|10610586012778
|21-4187-24
|
ProPort (Plastic Low-Profile portal)
2.8 mm Silicone catheter – Tray
|10610586012839
- Lots: See full list of affected devices below.
What to Do
- Do not use ProPort Implantable Plastic Port from affected lots.
- Monitor patients who already have implanted ProPort Implantable Ports for signs of any adverse events.
On February 13, 2025, Smiths Medical sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Recall letter recommending the following actions:
For healthcare providers
- Follow the Instructions for Use:
- Monitor patients who have an implanted ProPort Implantable Port for signs of any adverse events.
- Make sure the housing and reservoir feel secure and stable when palpating the portal.
- Symptoms such as swelling, redness, or discomfort at the implant site may indicate leakage or system failure.
For customers/distributors
- Stop use and distribution of affected product.
- Check inventory and quarantine all affected product.
- Return all affected product.
- Inform product users of the notification.
- Complete and return the response form attached to the letter to smithsmedical8171@sedgwick.com within 10 days of receipt, even if you do not have the affected product and/or product has already been used.
- If product was distributed to other facilities, notify anyone who may have received the product.
- Ask them to contact Sedgwick at 1-888-345-2656 to obtain a response form.
Reason for Recall
Smiths Medical is recalling ProPort Plastic Implantable Ports due to a manufacturing defect that may cause the plastic port housing and port reservoir to separate before, during, or after implantation.
The use of affected product may cause serious adverse health consequences, including complications from the delay or interruption of life-saving therapies, damage or scarring to skin or tissue surrounding the port from contact with leaking intravenous medications such as chemotherapy, air entering the bloodstream (air embolism), and death.
There have been two reported injuries. There have been no reports of death.
Device Use
ProPort Plastic Implantable Ports are part of a system for accessing veins (venous access) that includes the plastic port, a silicone or polyurethane catheter, a catheter connector, a Port-A-Cath access needle, a blunt needle, and a vein pick. ProPort systems are used when patient therapy requires repeated venous access for injections, infusions, and/or blood samples.
Contact Information
Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact Smiths Medical Customer Service at customerservice@icumed.com or 1-(800)-258-5361.
Full List of Affected Devices
Table 1: Affected Products
|Item Number
|Item Description
|UDI
|Lot Number
|21-4153-24
|ProPort (Plastic standard portal)
1.9 mm PUR catheter – Kit
|10610586012563
|4453603
|21-4155-24
|ProPort (Plastic standard portal)
2.6 mm PUR catheter – Tray
|10610586012594
|4057817
4221725
3926119
3944833
3960347
3968098
3988451
4027913
4087000
4256939
4139520
4291484
4146467
4295931
4173474
4307473
4196758
4307474
4447572
4449876
4460619
6037144
6059285
|21-4165-24
|ProPort (Plastic standard portal)
2.6 mm PUR catheter. Pre-
assembled – Tray
|10610586012686
|3984420
4235543
4242787
4294897
|21-4171-24
|ProPort (Plastic Low-Profile portal)
2.6 mm PUR catheter – Tray
|10610586012716
|3969275
4196768
4153873
4227788
4232310
4136364
4235600
3984421
3941279
4022601
4148590
4276227
4248718
4395512
4302980
4415445
4307478
4420760
4325880
4449877
4358053
4460620
4358054
6013083
|21-4183-24
|ProPort (Plastic Low-Profile portal)
1.9 mm PUR catheter – Tray
|10610586012778
|3916028
4256964
4163556
6026651
4235601
4221727
4248694
4256928
|21-4187-24
|ProPort (Plastic Low-Profile portal)
2.8 mm Silicone catheter – Tray
|10610586012839
|4196736
3922514
Additional FDA Resources
Unique Device Identifier (UDI)
The unique device identifier (UDI) helps identify individual medical devices sold in the United States from manufacturing through distribution to patient use. The UDI allows for more accurate reporting, reviewing, and analyzing of adverse event reports so that devices can be identified, and problems potentially corrected more quickly.
How do I report a problem?
Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.