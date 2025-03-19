This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it.

Affected Product

Item Number Product Name and Description UDI 21-4153-24 ProPort (Plastic standard portal) 1.9 mm PUR catheter – Kit 10610586012563 21-4155-24 ProPort (Plastic standard portal) 2.6 mm PUR catheter – Tray 10610586012594 21-4165-24 ProPort (Plastic standard portal) 2.6 mm PUR catheter. Pre-assembled – Tray 10610586012686 21-4171-24 ProPort (Plastic Low-Profile portal) 2.6 mm PUR catheter – Tray 10610586012716 21-4183-24 ProPort (Plastic Low-Profile portal) 1.9 mm PUR catheter – Tray 10610586012778 21-4187-24 ProPort (Plastic Low-Profile portal) 2.8 mm Silicone catheter – Tray 10610586012839

Lots: See full list of affected devices below.

What to Do

Do not use ProPort Implantable Plastic Port from affected lots.

Monitor patients who already have implanted ProPort Implantable Ports for signs of any adverse events.

On February 13, 2025, Smiths Medical sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Recall letter recommending the following actions:

For healthcare providers

Follow the Instructions for Use: Monitor patients who have an implanted ProPort Implantable Port for signs of any adverse events. Make sure the housing and reservoir feel secure and stable when palpating the portal.

Symptoms such as swelling, redness, or discomfort at the implant site may indicate leakage or system failure.

For customers/distributors

Stop use and distribution of affected product.

Check inventory and quarantine all affected product.

Return all affected product.

Inform product users of the notification.

Complete and return the response form attached to the letter to smithsmedical8171@sedgwick.com within 10 days of receipt, even if you do not have the affected product and/or product has already been used.

If product was distributed to other facilities, notify anyone who may have received the product. Ask them to contact Sedgwick at 1-888-345-2656 to obtain a response form.



Reason for Recall

Smiths Medical is recalling ProPort Plastic Implantable Ports due to a manufacturing defect that may cause the plastic port housing and port reservoir to separate before, during, or after implantation.

The use of affected product may cause serious adverse health consequences, including complications from the delay or interruption of life-saving therapies, damage or scarring to skin or tissue surrounding the port from contact with leaking intravenous medications such as chemotherapy, air entering the bloodstream (air embolism), and death.

There have been two reported injuries. There have been no reports of death.

Device Use

ProPort Plastic Implantable Ports are part of a system for accessing veins (venous access) that includes the plastic port, a silicone or polyurethane catheter, a catheter connector, a Port-A-Cath access needle, a blunt needle, and a vein pick. ProPort systems are used when patient therapy requires repeated venous access for injections, infusions, and/or blood samples.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact Smiths Medical Customer Service at customerservice@icumed.com or 1-(800)-258-5361.

Full List of Affected Devices

Table 1: Affected Products

Item Number Item Description UDI Lot Number 21-4153-24 ProPort (Plastic standard portal)

1.9 mm PUR catheter – Kit 10610586012563 4453603 21-4155-24 ProPort (Plastic standard portal)

2.6 mm PUR catheter – Tray 10610586012594 4057817

4221725

3926119

3944833

3960347

3968098

3988451

4027913

4087000

4256939

4139520

4291484

4146467

4295931

4173474

4307473

4196758

4307474

4447572

4449876

4460619

6037144

6059285 21-4165-24 ProPort (Plastic standard portal)

2.6 mm PUR catheter. Pre-

assembled – Tray 10610586012686 3984420

4235543

4242787

4294897 21-4171-24 ProPort (Plastic Low-Profile portal)

2.6 mm PUR catheter – Tray 10610586012716 3969275

4196768

4153873

4227788

4232310

4136364

4235600

3984421

3941279

4022601

4148590

4276227

4248718

4395512

4302980

4415445

4307478

4420760

4325880

4449877

4358053

4460620

4358054

6013083 21-4183-24 ProPort (Plastic Low-Profile portal)

1.9 mm PUR catheter – Tray 10610586012778 3916028

4256964

4163556

6026651

4235601

4221727

4248694

4256928 21-4187-24 ProPort (Plastic Low-Profile portal)

2.8 mm Silicone catheter – Tray 10610586012839 4196736

3922514

