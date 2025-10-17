When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 17, 2025 FDA Publish Date: October 17, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Metal Contaminant - Lead Company Name: Haitai, Inc Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Haitai, Inc of Cerritos, CA (Oct., 15, 2025) is recalling Haetae (HT) brand Cinnamon powder 8 oz because it has the potential to be contaminated with lead.

Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not elicit any symptoms. It is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure. Exposure to extremely high amounts of lead may result in overt and possibly severe symptoms for which an individual is likely to seek medical attention. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age/body weight.

If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems.

For adults, acute lead poisoning may cause a wide range of symptoms, including abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output. Chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects. Lead can cause serious health problems if too much is ingested, such as damage to the brain and kidneys and can interfere with the production of red blood cells that carry oxygen to all parts of your body.

Product was distributed by Haitai, Inc. and sold at various supermarkets nationwide.

The affected Haetae (HT) Cinnamon is packaged in a square plastic bottle, with medium brown color with undertones of orange and red appearance. Product brand name is Haetae (HT), has a Cinnamon flavor, UPC number 0 20914 81415 9. The recall is for Best by date 02/09/25.

No injuries or illnesses have reported to date. FDA has zero tolerance level for lead for children between 0 to 6 years old. And usually, an adult does not have significant affect from consuming average amount of Cinnamon powder.

The recall was initiated after the FDA collected product samples and detected elevated levels of lead. The firm’s investigation indicates the problem might be caused by potentially adulterated raw material from the supplier or natural lead concentration in Cinnamon and its powder.

Lead poisoning can be diagnosed through clinical testing, and individuals who have consumed affected product should talk to their health care providers about testing.

Consumers who have purchased HT cinnamon powder are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-323-890-0101 from 8:00 AM to 5:PM, Monday to Friday days, Pacific time zone.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.