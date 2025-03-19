MDE announces state finalists for 2025 Administrator of the Year, Teacher of the Year
For Immediate Release: March 19, 2025
MDE announces state finalists for 2025 Administrator of the Year, Teacher of the Year
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education announced today the finalists for the 2025 Mississippi Administrator of the Year and the 2025 Mississippi Teacher of the Year.
The Mississippi Administrator of the Year program honors an administrator who demonstrates superior ability to inspire teachers, employs exemplary leadership practices and participates as an active member of the community. The recipient will receive a $5,000 stipend and will share expertise through various presentations, professional development, and activities for the improvement of education in the state.
The Mississippi Teacher of the Year program recognizes exemplary teachers in the state. The award recipient will be asked to share expertise through various presentations, professional development, and activities for the improvement of education. The recipient also will receive a $5,000 stipend and will represent Mississippi in the National Teacher of the Year competition.
The recipients will be announced during a program set for 11 a.m. April 25, at the Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson.
2025 Mississippi Administrator of the Year Finalists
Congressional District 1: Zane Thomas, Principal
Houston High School, Chickasaw County School District
Personal Philosophy Snapshot: Mr. Thomas believes, “Education is the foundation for opportunity, growth, and lifelong success. Every student deserves a supportive, engaging environment where they feel valued, challenged, and inspired to reach their full potential. As educators, our role is to not only teach content but to cultivate character, creativity, and a love for learning that extends beyond the classroom.”
Congressional District 2: Dr. Shemeka McClung, Principal
Callaway High School, Jackson Public School District
Personal Philosophy Snapshot: Dr. McClung believes, “Every student has the right to a meaningful education, which requires addressing their holistic needs through continuous support and intervention.”
Congressional District 3: Dr. Marsha Peoples, Principal
East Flora Elementary School, Madison County School District
Personal Philosophy Snapshot: Dr. Peoples believes, “That all children should be given the opportunity to receive the very best education possible. When students are taught well and learn well, they can become anything that they put their minds to. As an educational leader, my goal is to make this a reality for all students.”
Congressional District 4: Mrs. Sandra Danzey, Principal
Stone Elementary School, Stone County School District
Personal Philosophy Snapshot: Mrs. Danzey believes, “Schools should be places of wonder where students gain knowledge and skills, cultivate curiosity and imagination, and find purpose and inspiration as they grow into the best versions of themselves so that they contribute positively to their communities and the world.”
2025 Mississippi Teacher of the Year Finalists
Congressional District 1: Mrs. Lori Warnick, Teacher
Mooreville High School, Lee County School District
Ninth – 12th grades Math
Personal Philosophy Snapshot: Mrs. Warnick believes, “All students can and will learn if they know that their teachers genuinely care. It is a privilege to walk alongside and invest in the lives of students, helping them navigate the world in which they live.”
Congressional District 2: Mrs. Kristie Montesi, Teacher
Lockard Elementary School, Sunflower County Consolidated School District
Third-grade All Subjects, Self-Contained
Personal Philosophy Snapshot: Mrs. Montesi believes, “Every child can learn when given the right tools, strategies, and encouragement. Literacy is the foundation of academic success, empowering students to navigate the world with confidence. By fostering an engaging and supportive environment, I strive to inspire lifelong learners who are curious, resilient, and eager to grow.”
Congressional District 3: Ms. Tobie Lambert, Teacher
Mississippi School of the Arts
11th and 12th grades English III, AP Literature and Composition, Dual English Composition I and II
Personal Philosophy Snapshot: Ms. Lambert believes, “Education is not always about achievement or scores, but it is eternally about growth. How that looks is different for each student. My priorities are to provide a differentiated, flexible approach; exemplify and instill compassion, leadership, and community service; and establish a student-centered, approachable presence that encourages the confidence to question and explore.”
Congressional District 4: Ms. Ashley Barefoot, Teacher
Longleaf Elementary School, Lamar County School District
4th – 5th grades Gifted Education
Personal Philosophy Snapshot: Ms. Barefoot believes, “To develop and empower students to reach their full potential. My philosophy of education is to nurture students’ curiosity by facilitating discovery opportunities and teaching them the skills they need to become lifelong learners and changemakers.”
Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news.
