Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Suffolk County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of a civilian who died on March 15, 2025 following a motor vehicle accident involving an off-duty Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) police officer in Suffolk County.

Shortly after midnight on March 15, 2025, an off-duty MTA police officer was driving his personal vehicle on Route 110 and Francine Avenue in North Amityville when he struck and killed a man. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.