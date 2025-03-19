Deputy President Paul Mashatile: United Nations University, Japan

Programme Director,

UNU Rector and Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, Prof Tshilidzi Marwala;

Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Ms Arfiya Eri;

Our Panelists, Cabinet Ministers of South Africa;

Deputy Ministers;

Charge d'Affaires and interim, Embassy Head of the Republic of South Africa in Japan, Ms Annelize Schroeder;

Scholars and Academics present;

Members of the United Nations University;

Distinguished Guests;

It is a great honour to address you today as the Deputy President of South Africa, reflecting on our nation's G20 Presidency under the theme of Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.

Strengthening Diplomatic and Economic Relations

Before we delve into today’s subject, I wish to acknowledge the enduring diplomatic relations between South Africa and Japan. Since elevating our relationship to a Strategic Cooperation Partnership in 2010, our ties have flourished across trade, investment, science, technology, and education. Today, Japan remains a significant investor in South Africa, with 273 firms operating in our country, sustaining over 200,000 local jobs.

Earlier today, I had productive engagements with the Prime Minister and Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan, reaffirming our strong bilateral relations. I also had the privilege of experiencing Japanese culture at the Meiji Jingu forest, a symbol of harmony between nature and human development. These exchanges reinforce the value of cultural understanding in strengthening trade and diplomatic relations.

Our visit to Japan aims to fortify these partnerships amid current global geopolitical challenges. We seek to collaborate in promoting inclusive economic development and fostering a balanced trade relationship that benefits both our nations.

South Africa’s G20 Presidency: A Commitment to Global Progress

The formation of South Africa’s Government of National Unity (GNU) has been a defining moment in our democracy. Rooted in collaboration across political lines, the GNU embodies our nation’s commitment to building a competitive, inclusive, and globally engaged South Africa. Solidarity has long been the foundation of our progress, shaping our democratic values and guiding our foreign policy.

As we assume the G20 Presidency, our goal is to meaningfully contribute to Africa’s Vision 2063—a vision for an integrated and prosperous continent playing a vital role in global affairs. We recognize that today’s challenges—geopolitical instability, climate change, economic disparities, and conflict—demand collective action.

Conflicts in Ukraine, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, the Sahel, and Gaza have deepened global insecurity. The partnership between the United Nations University and the University of South Africa (UNISA) is commendable, as it aims to build capacity for African leaders in conflict resolution and peacebuilding. South Africa will continue advocating for diplomatic solutions, emphasizing inclusive dialogue as the pathway to sustainable peace.

G20 Presidency Priorities

Our G20 Presidency prioritizes four key areas:

Strengthening Disaster Resilience and Response – Recent floods across South Africa have underscored the need for coordinated disaster management strategies to protect lives, infrastructure, and economies. Ensuring Debt Sustainability for Developing Economies – Addressing rising sovereign debt levels and securing necessary financing to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is crucial. Mobilizing Finance for a Just Energy Transition – South Africa champions equitable climate action, advancing initiatives like the Just Energy Transition Partnership to drive sustainable development. Harnessing Critical Minerals for Inclusive Growth – By leveraging Africa’s vast natural resources, we aim to boost industrialization and economic inclusion.

Fostering Investment and Economic Growth

We are taking decisive steps to attract investors and ensure sustainable economic expansion. Our structural and policy reforms focus on improving energy security, logistics, digital transformation, and governance. Through Operation Vulindlela, a joint initiative by the Presidency and National Treasury, we are modernizing infrastructure sectors to enhance economic performance.

Key economic initiatives include:

Raising licensing thresholds for renewable energy projects to stabilize power supply.

Strengthening water infrastructure management to ensure long-term security.

Improving transport and logistics efficiency to boost exports and tourism.

Implementing eVisa and visa waiver systems to attract international visitors and investors.

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Africa’s Development

As we navigate the Fourth Industrial Revolution, artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a transformative force across industries. AI has the potential to revolutionize healthcare, education, finance, and transportation. As Professor Marwala wisely stated, "AI will transform the job market, creating new opportunities while rendering some jobs obsolete. Our challenge is to prepare the workforce for this transition and ensure that no one is left behind."

South Africa’s G20 Presidency will harness AI to advance the SDGs and address global challenges. We invite UNU and global partners to collaborate with Africa in AI research and capacity building, ensuring digital inclusion and equitable development. Ethical considerations must guide AI deployment, prioritizing data privacy, societal impact, and economic sustainability.

Conclusion: Ubuntu as Our Guiding Principle

Our challenges can only be overcome through global cooperation. The principle of Ubuntu—the belief that I am because you are—reminds us of our shared humanity and the importance of collaboration.

South Africa remains committed to strengthening international partnerships and fostering economic, technological, and diplomatic cooperation. As we engage in discussions today, let us translate our words into meaningful action for a more just, equitable, and sustainable world.

Arigatō Gozaimasu. Thank you.

