Deputy President Paul Mashatile leads National Commemoration of Human Rights Day in Eastern Cape, 21 Mar

Deputy President Shiphokosa Paulus Mashatile will on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, deliver the keynote address at the 2025 Human Rights Day commemoration event scheduled to take place on Friday, 21 March 2025, at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium, Kariega, in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, Eastern Cape Province.

The Human Rights Commemorative events this year are held under the theme, “ Deepening a Culture of Social Justice and Human Rights* ”, a call for a renewed and strengthened commitment from all levels of society, to accelerate practical solutions in driving inclusive growth and job creation; to reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living; and to build a capable, ethical and developmental state.

South Africa has designated the 21 March to commemorate the National Human Rights Day, in remembrance of the Sharpeville Massacre that took place on the 21 of March 1960, where apartheid police killed 69 anti-apartheid peaceful protesters. This important day also honours 35 people who were killed on 21 March 1985 when apartheid police targeted community members after a funeral at Uitenhage and KwaLanga.

In this regard, Government has selected Kariega in the Eastern Cape, to host the national Human Rights Day commemoration, as part of government’s rotation of National Days to ensure that communities in all provinces are able to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the struggle for liberation, and also to reflect and take stock of progress made in building a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and united nation.

Deputy President Mashatile will be accompanied by the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi, Premier of the Eastern Cape Province, Mr Oscar Mabuyane, Members of the Eastern Cape Provincial Executive Council, Mayors, as well as senior government officials.

The Human Rights Day event will take place as follows:

Date: Friday, 21 March 2025

Time: 9h00

Venue: Derrick Ferreira Stadium, Kariega, Eastern Cape Province

Media Programme

09h00 Arrival of Political Principals - Kariega Town Hall (Photo Opportunity)

10h00 Wreath-Laying Ceremony- Langa Memorial Site, Kariega (Media in attendance)

11h00 Official Programme - Derrick Ferreira Stadium, Kariega (Media in attendance)

Media accreditation centre: Drostdy Museum, Kariega (For collection enquiries please contact: Madimetja Moleba on 066 301 4675)

