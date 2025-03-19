Minister Barbara Creecy launches 2025 Easter Road Safety Campaign, 20 Mar

Members of the media are hereby invited to join the Minister and Deputy Minister of Transport Ms. Barbara Creecy and Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa at the media briefing for the launch of the 2025 Easter Season Road Safety Arrive Alive campaign.

The Easter holiday season is characterized by high road traffic volumes, a period during which many road users across the country will travel to various religious and holiday destinations and traffic volumes on major corridors will reach peak levels.

The Easter Road Safety awareness campaign aims to prioritize and promote safer road usage during this high traffic peak season on the country’s roads. The objective of the campaign is not only to ensure smooth flows of traffic but also prevent negligent and reckless driving which could result in road crashes, injuries and fatalities.

The details of the launch and media briefing are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 20 March 2025

Time: 11h00 for 11h30

Venue: Department of Transport Offices. 159 Struben Street. Forum Building. Pretoria. (Indaba Boardroom)

