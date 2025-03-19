Equature Fortifies 911 Recordings with Blockchain Technology

Equature Secures 911 Calls with Bitcoin Timestamping to Combat Deep Fakes and Ensure Public Safety Integrity

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equature, a leader in AI-driven emergency response technology, today announced a groundbreaking update to its 911 recording software: the integration of Bitcoin timestamping. By leveraging Bitcoin’s unrivaled immutability and its status as the world’s most powerful computing network, Equature is setting a new standard for truth and trust in public safety, ensuring that emergency call records are tamper-proof, transparent, and resistant to deep fake manipulation.

In an era where digital authenticity is under threat, Equature’s innovative approach uses Bitcoin’s blockchain to "Timestamp Truth." Every 911 call processed by its patent pending system—featuring real-time AI call classification, automated quality assessment, and dispatcher identification—is now cryptographically anchored to Bitcoin’s immutable ledger; ensuring an unalterable chain of custody, critical for legal evidence, public trust, and operational integrity in emergency response centers (PSAPs).

“Bitcoin isn’t just digital capital —it’s the most secure, decentralized computing network ever built,” said Joe Mosed, Founder of Equature. “By timestamping our 911 recordings on Bitcoin’s blockchain, we’re harnessing its transparency and power to eliminate deep fakes and guarantee the authenticity of the call. This is about saving lives with technology you can trust.”

Key Benefits of Bitcoin Timestamping in Equature’s Software

• Immutability: Bitcoin’s blockchain, secured by a global network of miners with computational power surpassing supercomputers, ensures that once a call is timestamped, it cannot be altered or falsified.

• Transparency: Every record is verifiable on Bitcoin’s public ledger, providing an auditable trail that strengthens chain of custody for law enforcement, courts, and PSAP oversight.

• Deep Fake Defense: As AI-generated fakes threaten audio integrity, Bitcoin timestamping locks in the truth of each 911 call, from the moment it’s recorded to its use in quality assessment or legal proceedings.

• Seamless Integration: Built into Equature’s existing system—already proven to classify calls in real-time, identify dispatchers in free-seating environments, and assess quality—this feature adds no workflow friction, only trust.

A Breakthrough for Public Safety

Equature’s software already transforms 911 response with AI-powered transcription, classification (e.g., tagging "Medical" or "Shots Fired"), and quality checks that reduce errors like address mismatches—potentially saving lives by cutting response times. The addition of Bitcoin timestamping takes this further, addressing a critical modern challenge: ensuring digital evidence is beyond reproach.

“PSAPs manage millions of calls yearly, and trust in those records is non-negotiable,” added Mosed. “Bitcoin’s network timestamps truth with unmatched security, making our software the gold standard for emergency response integrity.”

Availability and Next Steps

The Bitcoin timestamping feature is now integrated into Equature’s platform, available for deployment in PSAPs nationwide. The company is engaging with public safety leaders, legal experts, and technology partners to showcase how this innovation can redefine accountability and reliability in emergency services.

About Equature

Equature pioneers AI-driven solutions for public safety, delivering real-time call classification, automated quality assurance, and now blockchain-backed authenticity to emergency response centers. With a mission to save lives and uphold trust, Equature is redefining the future of 911.

