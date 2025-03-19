MFA Spokesperson's Comments on Gaza, 19 March 2025

Singapore is gravely concerned about the resumption of hostilities in Gaza that has resulted in escalating civilian casualties. All civilians must be protected according to international humanitarian law. All hostages should be released immediately. The delivery of humanitarian supplies to Gaza should not be impeded. We urge all parties to resume negotiations towards a permanent ceasefire. . . . . . MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS SINGAPORE 19 MARCH 2025

