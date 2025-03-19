Job Announcement - Child Support - Fargo, ND or surrounding area - Lead Attorney

Lead Attorney

Job ID 3030131

Status Full-Time

Salary $6152-8600/mo

Application Deadline: 11:59pm, March 27, 2025

Location: Telecommute

North Dakota Health and Human Services is seeking to fill a Lead Attorney position within the Child Support Section.

As a Lead Attorney, you will have supervisory responsibilities for the legal staff in the Fargo field office. You will also have a share of the caseload, which will involve litigation efforts related to the establishment of paternity, child support and health insurance obligations, as well as enforcement of these obligations. Additionally, you will review and modify child support orders as needed and provide legal advice and technical assistance to Child Support staff on legal matters. You will also draft legal documents, conduct legal research and offer input on program policies and procedures. As a member of the management team for the Child Support legal unit, you will participate in decision-making processes and represent the unit in public relations efforts with the private bar and judiciary.

To be successful in this position, you should have family law experience and/or Title IV D experience and unwavering resolve. In addition, you possess good problem solving skills with regard to courts and private attorneys and Child Support colleagues and you embrace helping those you supervise grow and thrive in their roles.

To be considered for the Lead Attorney position you are required to have a Juris Doctorate degree, a current license to practice law in North Dakota and two (2) years’ experience in the practice of family law.

This position requires a valid driver’s license and successful completion of the assigned defensive driving course during new-hire orientation.

About HHS:

ND HHS strives to make North Dakota the healthiest state in the nation by reinforcing the foundations of well-being: physical, economic, and behavioral. Those services are to be delivered as close to home as possible with a focus on dignity and respect. The keys to delivery of those services are the 2800 committed, compassionate ND HHS team members and more than $6 billion in funding from nearly 200 different federal, state, and special sources.

Location:

ND HHS utilizes a blended workplace model. This position is based in Fargo and will work from home in Fargo or the surrounding area.

The State of North Dakota is committed to providing team members with a strong and competitive benefits package that support you, your health and your family. Benefits include learning and development opportunities, 100% employer paid health insurance for the entire family, generous time-off, career growth, and a sound retirement system.

To Apply: Submit your application at https://www.omb.nd.gov/team-nd-careers/career-openings. Application deadline is 11:59pm, March 27, 2025.

For more information or if you need an accommodation, please contact Paulette Oberst at poberst@nd.gov or at 701.328.7533.

Equal Employment Opportunity

The State of North Dakota and this hiring agency do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, genetics, religion, age or disability in employment or the provisions of services and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.

As an employer, the State of North Dakota prohibits smoking in all places of state employment in accordance with N.D.C.C. § 23-12-10.