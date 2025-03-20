&PIZZA TARGETS AGGRESSIVE GROWTH WITH FORAY INTO FRANCHISING

&pizza Restaurant

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- &pizza , a mission-driven, culture focused pizza concept dedicated to better flavor, quality ingredients and societal betterment, today turned the page on a completely new chapter in its history with the announcement of its plans to enter franchising. The cornerstone to its aggressive growth and expansion strategy for 2025, &pizza is now accepting inquiries from qualified entrepreneurs looking to build a unique business with a brand that’s at the forefront of customer service, dialed into trends, and not afraid to be bold.&pizza’s push into franchising comes on the heels of an exciting 2024, in which the brand welcomed industry veteran, Mike Burns, as its new CEO, transformed its digital footprint with a complete overhaul of its tech stack and debuted a new loyalty program. Moreover, &pizza saw record engagement with guests, driven by an evolving menu which featured game-changing limited time pies and out-of-the-box marketing which were anything but ordinary and brought the brand back to its roots."This is an incredibly exciting time for &pizza - I’m proud of all the work that’s been put in by this team to get us to this point,” said Mike Burns, CEO of &pizza. “Over the past several years, &pizza started to drift away from the counterculture and trailblazer vibe that set us apart in the industry. We lost our voice and mainstream became our normal. My directive when I came on board last year was to inject energy back into the brand and get us to where we once were. One thing’s for sure – we’re back! We have a solid financial backing from dedicated investors and have assembled an incredible team behind the brand. I’m eager to start speaking with entrepreneurs about their future and opportunities to scale with us under the &pizza banner.”&pizza is actively looking for partners to join the brand and acquire existing restaurants in markets where it has a strong presence and brand recognition, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. The franchise strategy will also include the exploration of partnerships with operators that recognize the strength and resilience of the brand and are eager to develop markets outside of the East Coast. Through franchising, &pizza is working towards a goal of reaching 300 units by the end of 2030.&pizza is pizza's future. Mission-driven to create a more socially conscious, culture-carrying community, &pizza is not 'Big Pizza,' and proud to be so. More than just a better flavor, quality ingredients kind of pizza shop, &pizza leads with real actions and an unwavering commitment to being more; so, expect more.For more information about franchising with &pizza, please visit andpizza.com/franchising or find us on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or X.ABOUT &PIZZAFounded in 2012, &pizza is a mission-driven, culture carrying community dedicated to better flavor, quality ingredients, and community betterment. Proud to differentiate themselves, &pizza is doing more for their workers by providing a livable wage, a socially conscious vision, and real action to help advance real social progress. &pizza has locations across the East Coast in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia.# # #

