Reference #: #17-NWJ-11 Product: Drugs

Recipient: Recipient Name Michael Segal PharmScript, LLC 150 Pierce Street

Somerset, NJ 08873

United States Issuing Office: Center for Drug Evaluation and Research 10 Waterview Blvd

3rd FL

Parsippany, NJ 07054

United States (973) 331-4900

Dear Mr. Segal:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed an evaluation of your firm’s corrective actions in response to our warning letter [WL #17-NWJ-11; dated August 23, 2017]. Based on our evaluation, it appears that you have adequately addressed the violations contained in this warning letter.

You are expected to take all necessary steps to assure compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and FDA’s implementing regulations. This letter will not preclude any future regulatory action should violations be observed during a subsequent inspection or through other means.

Sincerely,

/S/

Diana Amador-Toro

Program Division Director/District Director

OPQO Division I

New Jersey District Office